The Queen’s reaction to Meghan and Harry’s shock move; monarch not pleased?

Meghan MarkleThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex Official Instagram (sussexroyal)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the Royal Palace with their shock announcement. And it appears to be like just like the Queen is not taking it very nicely.

Apparently, the Queen was left dismayed after Harry and Meghan “stepped back” from senior royal duties. “Disappointed” Palace courtiers have been shocked by the couple’s abrupt announcement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they now make their very own residing whereas dividing their time between Britain and North America.

They introduced their determination in a private message that got here with out warning to senior members of the Royal Household together with the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Queen’s advisers indicated that the couple had solely begun very preliminary talks in the previous couple of days with the 93-year-old monarch and the remainder of the household about their need for a brand new way of life.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been combating Royal life for some time now. Meghan Markle even opened up about how she felt about being a Royal in an ITV documentary. Meghan Markle has made no secret of the truth that she wished to do issues her manner. She has butted heads with the Palace, the general public and the press to get what she wished. And it appears to be like like this newest announcement will see Meghan lastly emerge as an impartial Royal away from the sway of the Royal Palace.

Meghan MarkleGetty Photographs

In a terse assertion, Buckingham Palace mentioned: “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The Royal Palace would not appear happy with the choice. We hope the Royal couple is aware of what they’re doing. Disappointing the Queen is not one thing to be taken flippantly.