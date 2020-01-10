The Ranch Part 8: Did Luke shoot Nick?

In The Ranch Half eight trailer, it seems that Luke shot Nick in his trailer. Is all the pieces because it appears, or was Luke on the mistaken place on the mistaken time?

After followers watched The Ranch Half 7 within the fall of 2019, followers had one massive query: Who shot Nick?

Effectively, it looks as if we lastly have our reply. Netflix launched the trailer for The Ranch Half eight, which premieres on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Within the trailer, it’s confirmed that Luke was arrested for capturing Nick.

We see a clip of Luke’s hand raised whereas popping out of Nick’s trailer. There’s a police officer there, so we’ve to imagine he’s on the hook for homicide, and if not homicide then it’s tried homicide.

This looks as if an open-and-shut case, proper? Luke goes to jail, and the Bennetts can transfer on with their lives. I’m not so certain that would be the case in Half eight.

Why would they spoil the largest secret of the season within the trailer? That’s simply not going to occur. The writers put an excessive amount of time into this collection for that, and that’s why I’m anticipating a misdirection.

I’ve little doubt Luke was the one on the trailer, if that’s what they’re saying within the trailer. I believe he received there after the homicide was dedicated. I don’t assume he was the one to tug the set off, although. I’ve one other idea I’d prefer to share. Proceed studying if you wish to know that idea!

I believe the shooter is… drum roll, please… Maggie.

Maggie, performed by Debra Winger, was not in any episodes of Half 7. That’s very attention-grabbing contemplating how the midseason finale ended. Maggie, although, is again in Half eight, and he or she publicizes that she is now shifting to Florida.

We’ve to take a look at who may have needed to kill Nick. The primary suspects are clearly Beau, Colt, and Maggie, together with Mary. That’s the shortlist.

Maggie clearly has a motive with all the pieces the Bennetts take into consideration Rooster’s disappearance and loss of life. I don’t essentially need to assume Maggie is the killer, however I can’t think about the ache she should have felt when Rooster was killed. If she had the possibility to kill Nick, she would possibly take it.

We all know Luke was headed over there after what occurred on the Bennett home. I’m guessing he was both later than Colt and Beau, or he beat them there one way or the other. I’m guessing it’s the previous as a result of he wouldn’t have recognized the place they lived, and if Colt and Beau received there first and seen Nick wasn’t residence, they may have satisfied one another to depart. That’s what I believe occurred, nevertheless it’s solely a guess at this level.

There’s an opportunity it was Mary who killed Nick, after which Luke stumbled upon the crime scene. I believe that’s much less doubtless contemplating what Nick says proper earlier than the gunshot. He wouldn’t have been that stunned to see Mary as a result of they had been simply collectively on the town when Abby ran into them.

I’ve additionally seen some followers speculating on-line about Rooster capturing Nick, however I don’t know if that’s life like, particularly with how Danny Masterson was faraway from the present.

Maggie looks as if the proper one to commit the crime and go away city. Luke, sadly, appears to be like like he’s taking the autumn for no matter occurred in that trailer.

We’ll discover out extra data when The Ranch returns for its remaining episodes on Jan. 24!

Who do you assume shot Nick? Tell us within the feedback part under!