The Ranch Part 8 is coming to Netflix in one week

Who killed Nick? Was it actually Luke? All of the questions you might have shall be answered quickly. The Ranch Half eight is coming to Netflix subsequent week.

The wait is over, and the sensation is bittersweet. We’re formally solely every week away from the extremely awaited Half eight of The Ranch however bidding goodbye to the present we’ve got been in love with 4 years now just isn’t going to be straightforward. Fill up tissues for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Premiered in Sept, The Ranch half 7 ended on a MAJOR cliffhanger and we’re actually hoping the upcoming episodes will reply all of the questions operating by our heads. Who killed Nick? The just lately launched official Netflix trailer hints at Luke however we guess there’s extra to it. Although we see Luke popping out of Nick’s trailer with police round him, we extremely doubt the showrunners will reveal such a significant plot element in a trailer. Nick’s dying is what has saved the followers speaking and sharing conspiracy theories!

It additionally seems that the ranch is being bought and Debra Winger is again, form of. The virtually two-minute trailer doesn’t fail to crack some neat jokes and reminding us why we love this present and the way arduous it’s going to see the present come to an finish.

Watch it beneath:

Debuting in 2016 and starring Ashton Kutcher Debra Winger, Elisha Cuthbert and Sam Elliott, The Ranch is without doubt one of the most beloved sitcoms on Netflix. Created by Don Reo, the present revolving round a dysfunctional household residing in a fictional city has been an undoubtedly enjoyable watch.

The ultimate a part of The Ranch will include 10 episodes, bringing the whole to 80. We’re nonetheless tremendous unhappy the present is ending.

Hopefully, in Half eight, Colt and Abby’s relationship will develop stronger and we’ll get the glad ending we deserve. Are you excited for The Ranch: Half eight?

Make your self free on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.