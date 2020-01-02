The Ranch Part 8 is coming to Netflix this month

The Ranch Half eight is coming to Netflix on the finish of January 2020. There are solely 10 episodes left within the hit Netflix unique collection.

It’s formally January 2020, and that’s nice information for The Ranch followers! The Ranch Half eight premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, together with one other new season of a fantastic Netflix unique collection, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Most followers know this data by now. Netflix introduced the discharge date information across the finish of 2019, and the present was included on the complete listing of Netflix reveals and flicks coming to the streaming service in January 2020. That is only a reminder for followers who had been possibly too busy across the holidays and hadn’t seen the information but.

Sadly, The Ranch will finish after Half eight. Ashton Kutcher confirmed the information final summer time that season four, which consists of Half 7 and Half eight, can be the ultimate season of the collection. The Ranch Half 7 premiered on Netflix earlier this yr.

We nonetheless haven’t seen the trailer for Half eight but. Netflix will possible share that trailer a few week or two earlier than the ultimate episodes are launched on the streaming service. For now, count on to see the trailer between Jan. 10-17. That’s often when the streaming community shares new trailers for this collection.

We’re anticipating to be given rather less data within the trailer than typical. Half 7 ended on a significant cliffhanger, and we don’t suppose The Ranch group needs to surrender the key within the trailer.

As you recall, Colt, Luke and Beau raced to Nick’s trailer to confront him for coming again to city following Rooster’s demise. We, then, see Nick arrive at his trailer and stroll inside. Somebody is within the trailer with him, however we don’t see who it’s. Then, there’s a gunshot and the episode ends.

There are lots of suspects for who may have shot Nick. Was it Colt, Luke or Beau? Was all of it three of them? Or, may it’s another person?

We’ll discover out very quickly!

The Ranch Half eight premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 24. Like all different components of the collection, Half eight consists of 10 episodes.

Will you be watching the ultimate episodes of The Ranch later this month?