The Ranch Part 8: Watch the trailer for the final episodes

Watch the ultimate trailer for The Ranch Half eight starring Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert and Sam Elliott. Half eight premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 24, 2020.

Netflix shared the trailer for The Ranch Half eight! We’re solely two weeks forward of the discharge date for the ultimate episodes of the collection.

The Half eight trailer is nearly as good as we’ve seen for The Ranch up to now. We examine in with all of the characters and get a number of of our questions answered. Most significantly, the trailer teased a bunch of recent storylines that can, hopefully, be resolved by the tip of those 10 episodes. That is the ultimate season in spite of everything!

Half eight premieres on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Netflix additionally shared the synopsis for the ultimate season. We shared the synopsis beneath, through Netflix:

“With Iron River Ranch now in a competitor’s hands and more trouble on the horizon, Colt, Beau and the rest of the Bennetts must band together as they face an uncertain future.”

There’s quite a bit to interrupt down within the trailer, so let’s get to it!

We came upon who pulled the set off in Nick’s trailer, which is the query each fan of The Ranch has been questioning since Half 7. It seems it was Luke who killed Nick, however did he actually kill him? Did he present up after? I believe there’s extra to this story, and we’ll discover out very quickly!

Debra Winger, who performs Maggie within the collection, can be again for Half eight after not showing in Half 7. Not all is nicely with Maggie, although. It seems she is planning to go away the small city and transfer to Florida, away from the remainder of her household.

Maggie isn’t the one one transferring both. It seems Beau is promoting the ranch. Will he truly depart? Possibly, however once more, I believe there’s much more to this story.

There additionally seems to be extra of the entire will-they-won’t-they with Colt and Abby. Personally, I believe they’re destined to be collectively. If Abby was going to go away, she would have left already. It’s as much as Colt to make the massive adjustments essential to win again her coronary heart and be there for his or her youngster. Will it occur in Half eight? I believe it can, however we’ll have to attend and see.

What did you consider the trailer for Half eight? Tell us within the feedback!

The Ranch Half eight premieres on Friday, Jan. 24!