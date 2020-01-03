The Rapper Who Chopped His D**k Off Is Officially A Married Man!

5 years after chopping his personal d**ok off and leaping off of a constructing, Christ Bearer is able to benefit from the bonds of holy matrimony!

In accordance with TMZ, the previous Wu-Tang-affiliated artist married his girlfriend Cheryl in an intimate ceremony on Monday, December 30. Congrats!

The rapper revealed to the outlet he dated his girl love for six months earlier than getting hitched, including that they’ve identified one another for even longer — so, absolutely, she is aware of concerning the time the artist severed his peen whereas on PCP and jumped from the second ground of a constructing in North Hollywood, California.

Christ Bearer has addressed the headline-making 2014 incident within the years since, admitting to E! Information later that yr he was very a lot on medication when he did the un-d**king.

He stated on the time:

“Yes, I was using drugs that night, but I was in complete control. I cut it off because that was the root of all my problems. My solution to the problem was the realization that sex is for mortals, and I am a god…Those kinds of activities got me into trouble, and I came here to be a god.”

We guess turning into a tabloid legend for self-castration is shut sufficient?

CB insisted to the outlet that he “didn’t want to kill myself,” sharing:

“That was just my response to the demons. They were doing their best to get to me, but being alive solidified my thoughts…I’m alive, penis or no penis.”

Penis, or no penis, that’s the query.

Seems, the rapper nonetheless has “some penis,” and that little bit of peen he possesses nonetheless works. He admitted:

“Doctor’s weren’t able to repair anything. But, it still gets hard, the little bit that I got. I still got some penis that works…It’s not the size of the prize, it’s the motion of the ocean. There’s no mystery to it, but they couldn’t reattach it. A penis is a penis is a penis. I wasn’t having that much sex up to that point anyways. My days of reproducing are over. But now I’m a reborn man…”

We guess his new spouse hasn’t been complaining!

We want the couple a lifetime of happeeness collectively.