The real factors that predict the Oscars 2020 Best Picture winner

The Oscars is the flagship occasion in Hollywood’s annual calendar, marking the top of awards season by handing out the business’s most coveted prizes.

Nonetheless, it’s preceded by an virtually comical variety of different ceremonies that operate as warm-up acts to the principle occasion – and may be useful indicators of how Oscars evening might unfold.

Together with a variety of different components they may also help us assess the probabilities of the 9 Finest Image nominees, and decide which is the principle contender…

Which movie will win the Finest Image Oscar 2020?

To begin with, it’s very uncommon for a movie to win high prize on the Oscars if it isn’t additionally nominated for Finest Director.

This has occurred solely 5 occasions within the ceremony’s 91-year historical past. So, whereas not not possible, it’s statistically most unlikely.

Primarily based on this 12 months’s directing nominations, the movies with the perfect shot are subsequently Parasite (Bong Joon-Ho), 1917 (Sam Mendes), Joker (Todd Phillips), The Irishman (Martin Scorsese) and As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino).

It’s additionally potential that Little Girls might take residence the principle gong, a transfer which might go some solution to redeeming the Academy after shutting out director Greta Gerwig – however that is extremely unlikely.

A second consider trying to foretell the Finest Image Oscar winner is the movie in query’s efficiency at earlier awards ceremonies. The three occasions generally cited nearly as good indications of the place the Oscars might go are the Golden Globes, the Display screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards.

The Irishman and Joker are the one two movies to not have taken residence a Finest Image (or equal) award at these high-profile occasions, which means that they’re beginning to fall behind the remainder of the pack.

That whittles the principle contenders down to 3: 1917, Parasite and As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – right here’s a more in-depth take a look at every of their probabilities.

As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio in As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s newest movie took residence the prize for Finest Image – Comedy or Musical on the Golden Globes in January, putting it firmly on the board for the Oscar.

That stated, it’s no secret that the Academy Awards are inclined to favour extra overtly severe fare. For the reason that 12 months 2000, solely three movies named Finest Comedy or Musical on the Golden Globes have gone on to take high prize on the Oscars, versus seven winners of Finest Drama.

Fold within the controversy over As soon as Upon a Time’s remedy of feminine characters and depiction of Bruce Lee, and you could have simply sufficient to take it out of the race.

Parasite

Picture by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Pictures for Turner

Whereas it didn’t take residence the principle drama prize on the Golden Globes, Parasite nabbed the award for Finest International Language Movie, a class it’s anticipated to simply take on the Oscars too.

It additionally claimed a significant victory on the SAG Awards, the place it took residence Excellent Ensemble Forged, the ceremony’s equal to Finest Image.

The performing and producing guilds are notably influential over the Oscars, as a lot of their members have voting privileges on the Academy Awards as nicely.

For the reason that 12 months 2000, 9 movies that gained Excellent Ensemble on the SAG Awards have gone on to take Finest Image on the Oscars.

With Parasite, there may be the added incentive that it will be the primary ever overseas language movie to earn high honours on the Oscars, though that didn’t assist Roma final 12 months…

1917

Many bookies have 1917 down because the favorite to win large on the Oscars and it isn’t arduous to see why.

The movie has gained Finest Drama on the Golden Globes and, extra notably, Finest Image on the PGA Awards.

The latter ceremony has the perfect monitor document of predicting Oscar gold, with 13 of its winners occurring to take the Academy Award for the reason that 12 months 2000.

As well as, the movie can be anticipated to make the directing guild swoon with its technical achievement, having the looks of being shot totally in a single take – a gimmick which labored wonders for Birdman in 2014.

So at current, the most secure guess seems to be 1917 – though, after all, there are not any certainties on the subject of the Oscars and an upset is rarely off the playing cards…

The Academy Awards happen on Sunday ninth February 2020 in Hollywood