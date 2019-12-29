The real-life events behind BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler

Intercourse, politics, scandal, and a possible safety breach to a Soviet spy; the Profumo Affair of 1963 had all of the elements wanted to make it one of the vital notorious moments in British politics, after a distinguished minister’s sexual affair with a showgirl helped topple a chief minister and later a authorities.

Now the political scandal is being dramatised onscreen in BBC One’s six-part collection The Trial of Christine Keeler, starring Sophie Cookson, Ellie Bamber, Ben Miles and James Norton. Right here’s all the things it’s essential know in regards to the real-life historical past behind the collection…

Who was Christine Keeler, and the way did she know Stephen Ward?

Christine Keeler (1942-2017) was a mannequin and topless dancer who at 19-years-old had temporary sexual relationships with each John Profumo, the Secretary of State for Struggle, and Captain Yevgeny ‘Eugene’ Ivanov, a Soviet naval attaché, throughout an analogous time interval.

Happening through the Chilly Struggle, the Profumo Affair of 1963 rocked the nation and the sitting Conservative authorities, as the general public questioned whether or not Keeler might have handed delicate info between her two lovers, leading to a safety breach. She was branded a “tart” by Harold Macmillan, the prime minister whose authorities collapsed on account of the scandal.

Keeler (performed within the BBC collection by Sophie Cookson) got here from a working-class background in Uxbridge. Her father left the household throughout World Struggle 2, and the household moved to a home fabricated from two transformed railway carriages in Berkshire. She was discovered to be malnourished by native authorities, and directly level throughout her childhood she was despatched away from house. In response to Keeler’s memoirs, her step-father sexually abused her at age 12 and even requested her to run away with him. At 17 she turned pregnant and tried to abort the kid with a pen; the child died at six days previous.

Shortly afterwards Keeler started dancing at Murray’s Cabaret Membership in Soho, London, the place she met osteopath Stephen Ward (performed by James Norton), an influential and trendy determine who moved in excessive society and who made it his enterprise to introduce Keeler to the toast of London. Ward was additionally a proficient artist, and drew varied sketches of his buddies (his pastel portrait of Keeler was bought twenty years later by the Nationwide Portrait Gallery).

The pair reportedly had a platonic, non-sexual relationship: Keeler lived with Ward at his 17 Wimpole Mews flat in London, and he referred to her as his “little baby,” taking her to orgies and events the place she would meet highly effective males, together with Captain Yevgeny ‘Eugene’ Ivanov, the Soviet naval attaché with whom she had a quick sexual relationship.

Little Girls actor James Norton, who performs Ward within the BBC collection, informed HEARALPUBLICIST: “The challenge was to keep reminding ourselves of the fact that he [Ward] was far from excusable in his actions, and while actually he was hoping and wanting to enable these young women and give them an opportunity to make a life for themselves, he also was using them in order to better himself and ingratiate himself with the gentlemen’s boys club. So it was that which was the challenge to honour, both of those sides to Stephen.”

How did Christine Keeler meet John Profumo?

The story goes that on eighth July 1961, a 19-year-old Christine Keeler emerged bare from a swimming pool at Cliveden, the Buckinghamshire mansion, owned by Lord Astor, the place she was visiting. It was there throughout a pool get together, additionally attended by Stephen Ward, that she was noticed by John Profumo, the Secretary of State for Struggle – they had been launched whereas Keeler tried to cowl herself with a towel.

Profumo, then 46-years-old, was married to his spouse Valerie, a former actress, identified professionally as Valerie Hobson, who had appeared in a roster of acclaimed movies together with 1946’s Nice Expectations, Bride of Frankenstein, The King and I, and Type Hearts and Coronets (Keeler herself was impressed that Profumo was married to the well-known actress). The Profumos made a glamorous and well-connected couple, and John Profumo appeared to tipped to change into the subsequent Prime Minister.

Nevertheless, simply two days after Profumo and a teenage Keeler had been launched at Clivedon, Profumo tracked her down, earlier than assembly her whereas Valerie was away in his constituency and having, as Keeler would later put it, a “screw of convenience,” thus starting the affair that may finally finish his political profession.

Producer Rebecca Ferguson informed HEARALPUBLICIST she believes that there are particular similarities between the Profumo Affair and the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal, which rocked the White Home some many years later. “The parallels between Monica and Christine are very, very obvious and other things that are happening right now,” she mentioned. “It’s a very interesting – this series couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Ferguson added: “She’s not a kind of Snow White character, Christine, but she certainly didn’t deserve what the press did to her… She experienced abuse as a kid, and she experienced abuse in relationships, and this – the context of Christine Keeler ‘the myth’ really needed to be unpacked, and I think that’s what a long-form series does as opposed to a film.”

Who had been ‘Lucky’ Gordon and Johnny Edgecombe?

Jamaican-born jazz singer Aloysius ‘Lucky’ Gordon and Antiguan jazz promoter Johnny Edgecombe (‘the Edge’) had been each Christine Keeler’s lovers following her affair with John Profumo; each would show intensely jealous of each other and of Keeler’s affections. It was an altercation between the 2 males that may catalyse the eventual publicity of the Profumo Affair, and Keeler would even be later imprisoned for perjury after accusing Ward of assault.

“Lucky Gordon and Johnny are the characters that no one really knows,” producer Rebecca Ferguson informed HEARALPUBLICIST. “Everyone knows Profumo and Stephen Ward, but actually the reason Christine was so motivated to perjure herself was because she was absolutely terrified of Lucky Gordon.”

Keeler first met ‘Lucky’ Gordon in August 1961, whereas he was promoting marijuana in Notting Hill. Nevertheless, that they had a poisonous and violent relationship; Gordon as soon as held her hostage for 2 days. They separated and Keeler met Johnny Edgecombe in 1962. The couple briefly moved in collectively in Brentford, however Gordon continued to stalk and harass Keeler; throughout a combat between Gordon and Edgecombe on the Flamingo Membership in London, Gordon was left a gash on his face that required 17 stitches.

Anthony Welsh, who performs ‘Lucky’ Gordon, informed HEARALPUBLICIST that his character “thought he was bewitched by her [Keeler], or he thought that she’d put a spell on him. So it was trying to delve into what this obsession was, and this violence came out of, in a twisted way, some form of love that he didn’t understand. And I think it’s handled really delicately in the script. And it was tough but worthy.”

Keeler broke issues off with Edgecombe, and a fortnight earlier than Christmas in 1962, he arrived in a taxi outdoors Stephen Ward’s flat the place Keeler was staying. Armed with a hand gun, he fired 5 photographs into the door.

Why had been the newspapers occupied with Christine Keeler?

Christine Keeler first attracted the media’s consideration and appeared within the papers after the taking pictures incident at Stephen Ward’s flat, when her ex-lover Johnny Edgecombe fired on the entrance door. Each Keeler and her good friend, Mandy Rice-Davies, had been contained in the flat on the time.

The sensationalised story of violence and ‘pretty girls’ proved widespread; each girls had been name-checked in varied articles in regards to the incident. The trial additionally introduced consideration to the ladies’s connections to Ward and his well-connected social set; following the ensuing press curiosity Keeler started to talk out about Ward, Ivanov and Profumo. Rumours circulated round Parliament about Profumo’s affair – rumours that he strongly denied at first.

The collection’ screenwriter Amanda Coe informed HEARALPUBLICIST that “one strong ingredient of the drama is: who owns the truth and who is telling the truth? In a way, it hinges on the lie that Profumo told to Parliament, which is that he didn’t have an affair, and that’s interesting because Christine then subsequently was the one who in later life had the reputation for being an unreliable witness”.

Keeler tried to promote her story to the Sunday Mirror, and was given £200 up entrance and promised £800 as soon as it was revealed. Nevertheless, Stephen Ward knowledgeable the paper that the story was false and that he and others would threaten to sue – they finally determined to carry the article.

Press curiosity was solely heightened, nevertheless, when Keeler didn’t present as much as Johnny Edgecombe’s trial, the place she was imagined to testify as a witness (she was on vacation in Spain), and hypothesis abounded that Profumo had stopped Keeler from attending…

Who was Mandy Rice-Davies?

Mandy Rice-Davies was Christine Keeler’s good friend and fellow showgirl, described within the papers following the Johnny Edgecombe taking pictures as an “aspiring actress”.

Rice-Davies labored at Murray’s Cabaret Membership in Soho, the place she met Keeler and was launched to osteopath Stephen Ward and slum landlord Peter Rachman, whom she started a relationship with. She was with Keeler in December 1962 when Johnny Edgecombe appeared at Ward’s entrance door and, after being refused entry, fired photographs on the door.

She would additionally later ship the notorious line, “Well he would, wouldn’t he?,” when she was informed in court docket that Lord Astor denied having an affair along with her.

Les Misérables actress Ellie Bamber, who performs Mandy Rice-Davies within the collection, mentioned of her character: “She’s actually enjoyable and actually trustworthy, and form of meets this terrible state of affairs with a smile on her face and even in her guide she says, I realised from a younger age that when you held your head excessive sufficient and walked by way of a room, no one would ask you the place you’re going. That was form of like, that was the guts of her. She simply form of like acquired on with it and simply mentioned, ‘F**k you guys I’m going to do my factor.’

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, she continued: “I love Mandy, I think she’s f**king great. I think she’s brilliant. I remember, like, always calling her a hoot-and-a-half on set, because she’s just so fun and I just think she’s so brave, and to kind of really – to see the light in such a dark time, I think is a really special quality to have. I spoke to her daughter about that, and I think that was a thing she was always able to smile through it and she had this incredible sense of humour which allowed her to kind of see the humour in anything.”

Did Christine Keeler have an affair with Captain Yevgeny ‘Eugene’ Ivanov?

Within the BBC collection, Christine Keeler says that she believes that she had a brief, drunken sexual relationship with Captain Yevgeny ‘Eugene’ Ivanov, a Soviet naval attaché, referring to the evening in query as a “blur” as a result of quantity of whisky she drank.

On the time, there was some hypothesis as as to if or not Keeler had actually slept with Ivanov, as she reportedly first referenced it when she started chatting with the press.

Nevertheless, it’s additionally true that on 22nd January 1963 the Soviet authorities recalled Ivanov, doubtlessly as a result of they sensed an impending political scandal.

