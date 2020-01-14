The REAL-LIFE fairy-tale landscape: Images capture Switzerland’s beautiful Lauterbrunnen valley

By Ted Thornhill, Mailonline Journey Editor

Take a second to rub your eyes in disbelief.

Then permit us to reassure you that no, you’re not taking a look at Hollywood CGI – these are actual images of a mountain valley that actually does exist.

The pictures seize Switzerland’s impossibly picturesque Lauterbrunnen Valley, a ‘trough valley’ that accommodates at least 72 waterfalls.

Plus alpine meadows and lonely mountain inns.

Probably the most photographed of the waterfalls is undoubtedly the free-falling Staubbach Falls. Right here water cascades dramatically nearly 1,000ft from an overhanging rock face.

Scroll down and behold the Alps at its most breathtaking.

The Lauterbrunnen Valley, says www.myswitzerland.com, is likely one of the greatest nature conservation areas in Switzerland

On the free-falling Staubbach Falls, water plunges dramatically nearly 1,000ft from an overhanging rock face

Lauterbrunnen Valley is a ‘trough valley’ that accommodates at least 72 waterfalls

The valley city of Lauterbrunnen, pictured, sits at an elevation of 795 metres (2,608ft)

Heavenly: The city of Lauterbrunnen draped in daylight one winter morning

Lauterbrunnen city is linked by railway to the vacation resort of Mürren, which overlooks the valley, and Interlaken Ost, the gateway to the Jungfrau Area

Simply up the valley from Lauterbrunnen city is the mindblowing Trümmelbach Falls – which thunder down the within of the ‘Black Monk’ mountain. As much as 20,000 litres of water per second cascade over 10 glacier falls from a complete peak of about 650ft, in accordance with www.myswitzerland.com

Huge ski areas might be reached from Lauterbrunnen, which appears to be like like a fairy-tale village from each angle

Pockets of low-lying cloud hold lazily within the valley, which appears to be like eye-catching by way of each season

An incredible aerial view of the village of Mürren, which sits proper above the valley in dramatic style. It is simply accessible from Lauterbrunnen

The cableway from Stechelberg, which is a three.5-mile stroll alongside the valley flooring from Lauterbrunnen. It takes guests to the two,971m (9,747ft) peak of the Schilthorn, well-known for being the setting for 007 traditional On Her Majesty’s Secret Service