The real reason Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Generally, a canceled TV present would not keep useless for lengthy, and Brooklyn 9-9 is an ideal instance of that.
Created by Michael Schur (finest recognized for comedy hits like Parks and Recreation and The Good Place) and Dan Goor (who labored alongside Schur as a author on Parks and Recreation, amongst different tasks), Brooklyn 9-9 facilities on a very succesful however hilariously haphazard police precinct in New York Metropolis’s most closely populated borough. The sequence stars Saturday Night time Dwell alum Andy Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta, whose expertise is offset by his infantile perspective, in addition to Andre Braugher because the precinct’s strict and deadpan chief, Captain Holt. With a solid rounded out by gifted comedians like Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and extra, Brooklyn 9-9 was a surefire hit on Fox — till it hit a snag nobody noticed coming.
Beginning in 2013, Brooklyn 9-9 ran on Fox for 5 seasons however was ultimately canceled in 2018, eliciting loads of public outcry. Fortunately, NBC, the community Schur had labored with loads of instances earlier than, picked up the sequence simply someday later.
However why was such a preferred sequence even canceled within the first place? This is why Fox canceled Brooklyn 9-9, and why it was so vital that NBC revived this quirky, lovable, and inclusive present.
Brooklyn 9-9’s premature demise was right down to scores
Although Fox took an opportunity on Brooklyn 9-9, the present by no means actually picked up steam with scores. Even after the sequence garnered loads of vital reward and received a Golden Globe for Finest Tv Collection – Musical or Comedy (with Andy Samberg scooping up one for and Finest Actor in that class) in 2014, it grew to become clear that Brooklyn 9-9 could not push previous its scores droop, and Fox merely pulled the plug on the plucky, constructive present.
Dana Walden, Chairmen and CEO of Fox Tv Group, defined in 2018 (through Leisure Weekly) that the community needed to prioritize better-performing reveals, specifically the animated sequence Bob’s Burgers, over Brooklyn 9-9: “In the end we felt like we did not have the precise proper place to schedule it this yr. It carried out finest in our Sunday night time lineup. We needed to provide Bob’s Burgers a chance to have a plum time interval and actually develop. It actually restricted the alternatives to schedule Brooklyn.“
Just a few networks confirmed curiosity in reviving Brooklyn 9-9 after its cancellation, together with Hulu, TBS, and Netflix — although Hulu, which as soon as revived Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Undertaking after Fox canceled that too, ultimately handed. However for a second, it appeared as if Brooklyn 9-9‘s season 5 finale can be its last-ever episode. Fortunately, Schur had mates in the best locations, and so they stepped in shortly.
Amidst uproar from followers and superstar admirers, NBC performed the hero and picked Brooklyn 9-9 up for a sixth season. (This gesture is particularly ironic when you think about that NBC initially handed on Brooklyn altogether, which pushed it to discover a residence on Fox within the first place.)
The legacy of Brooklyn 9-9
Michael Schur has made a reputation for himself within the tv panorama over the previous couple of years with considerate, progressive, and upbeat tasks — and Brooklyn 9-9 is not any exception, making its eventual survival even sweeter.
Proper from the start, Brooklyn 9-9 embraced inclusive values. When Andre Braugher’s Captain Holt is launched through the pilot, he shortly reveals that as an overtly homosexual African American detective within the New York Metropolis Police Division, he was typically neglected and unnoticed of the motion. Changing into a captain and a frontrunner is a large stride for Holt, and all through the present, he embraces his quirky but efficient group. His total character makes a severe mark within the tv panorama as properly. Despite the fact that Holt is homosexual, his sexuality would not completely outline him; moderately, it enhances his character, and he defies each offensive stereotype within the ebook.
After Brooklyn 9-9 kicked off with a groundbreaking LGBTQ character, it continued its considerate streak, working in an emotional storyline the place Detective Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) comes out as bisexual. The sequence has additionally tackled racial biases and police brutality all through its run.
By making use of a considerate lens to a typical police division, Schur, his crew, and his gifted writing group are placing forth an vital message, humanizing real-life cops, and above all, making audiences snicker. Make no mistake: Brooklyn 9-9 has featured loads of heavy moments, however its sight gags, working jokes, and slapstick humor are second to none.
Followers and critics alike are grateful that NBC rescued Brooklyn 9-9, and fortuitously, there’s loads extra to come back. NBC has already renewed the present for an eighth season. Within the meantime, the seventh season of Brooklyn 9-9 premieres on Thursday, February 6 on NBC.
