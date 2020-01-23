The real reason Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Fox

Generally, a canceled TV present would not keep useless for lengthy, and Brooklyn 9-9 is an ideal instance of that.

Created by Michael Schur (finest recognized for comedy hits like Parks and Recreation and The Good Place) and Dan Goor (who labored alongside Schur as a author on Parks and Recreation, amongst different tasks), Brooklyn 9-9 facilities on a very succesful however hilariously haphazard police precinct in New York Metropolis’s most closely populated borough. The sequence stars Saturday Night time Dwell alum Andy Samberg as Detective Jake Peralta, whose expertise is offset by his infantile perspective, in addition to Andre Braugher because the precinct’s strict and deadpan chief, Captain Holt. With a solid rounded out by gifted comedians like Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, and extra, Brooklyn 9-9 was a surefire hit on Fox — till it hit a snag nobody noticed coming.

Beginning in 2013, Brooklyn 9-9 ran on Fox for 5 seasons however was ultimately canceled in 2018, eliciting loads of public outcry. Fortunately, NBC, the community Schur had labored with loads of instances earlier than, picked up the sequence simply someday later.

However why was such a preferred sequence even canceled within the first place? This is why Fox canceled Brooklyn 9-9, and why it was so vital that NBC revived this quirky, lovable, and inclusive present.