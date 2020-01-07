The real reason That ’70s Show recast Laurie Forman in season 6

Fox

The primary three seasons of the beloved Fox sitcom That ’70s Present featured Lisa Robin Kelly as Laurie Forman, the extraordinarily promiscuous, manipulative, vindictive older sister of Eric Forman (Topher Grace). Laurie was the right foil for the quick-witted Eric, and after they tangled with one another (which they did early and infrequently), there was usually no clear victor.

Regardless of her involvement with Ashton Kutcher’s dim bulb Michael Kelso, her flunking out of school and mendacity about it, and her subsequent fling with one among her outdated professors — to not point out her utter lack of course, her fixed partying, we may go on — she at all times managed to retain her place as the favourite of stern, ass-kicking household patriarch Pink Forman (Kurtwood Smith). In the course of the present’s third season, Laurie went off to magnificence college — and she or he wasn’t seen once more till season 5, which lots of the collection’ followers discovered to be a bit odd.

Their suspicions that every one was not effectively with Kelly have been confirmed when the a part of Laurie was recast with actress Christina Moore originally of season 6. Not solely did the transfer mark the tip of Kelly’s run on That ’70s Present, it marked the tip of her appearing profession — and it was the results of private troubles which might carry her life to a untimely finish, as effectively. This is why That ’70s Present moved on from its authentic Laurie Forman, the late Lisa Robin Kelly.

