The real reason That ’70s Show recast Laurie Forman in season 6

Fox
The primary three seasons of the beloved Fox sitcom That ’70s Present featured Lisa Robin Kelly as Laurie Forman, the extraordinarily promiscuous, manipulative, vindictive older sister of Eric Forman (Topher Grace). Laurie was the right foil for the quick-witted Eric, and after they tangled with one another (which they did early and infrequently), there was usually no clear victor.
Regardless of her involvement with Ashton Kutcher’s dim bulb Michael Kelso, her flunking out of school and mendacity about it, and her subsequent fling with one among her outdated professors — to not point out her utter lack of course, her fixed partying, we may go on — she at all times managed to retain her place as the favourite of stern, ass-kicking household patriarch Pink Forman (Kurtwood Smith). In the course of the present’s third season, Laurie went off to magnificence college — and she or he wasn’t seen once more till season 5, which lots of the collection’ followers discovered to be a bit odd.
Their suspicions that every one was not effectively with Kelly have been confirmed when the a part of Laurie was recast with actress Christina Moore originally of season 6. Not solely did the transfer mark the tip of Kelly’s run on That ’70s Present, it marked the tip of her appearing profession — and it was the results of private troubles which might carry her life to a untimely finish, as effectively. This is why That ’70s Present moved on from its authentic Laurie Forman, the late Lisa Robin Kelly.
Private troubles led to Lisa Robin Kelly’s departure throughout season three
Kelly’s disappearance from That ’70s Present in the course of season three was because of a few components. The collection had raised her profile, which resulted in her touchdown roles in options like Kill the Man and Clubland (each in 1999), and she additionally popped up in a few TV films. Coping with her burgeoning fame, nevertheless, might have taken a toll; in a 2012 interview with ABC Information, she stated that she suffered a miscarriage throughout her tenure on That ’70s Present, and that this hardship had led her to develop a ingesting downside.
After she was booted from the collection in 2001, she appeared in just one challenge — the 2002 TV film Alikes — earlier than returning to the position of Laurie in 2003, having seemingly gotten her act collectively. Sadly, her comeback was short-lived; she lasted solely a handful of episodes, showing for the final time within the season 5 finale, through which her character married Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) so he may keep away from being deported.
The season ended on a cliffhanger, as his daughter’s sudden marriage to the “foreign kid” induced Pink to have a coronary heart assault — however when the storyline resumed within the first episode of season 6, viewers have been shocked to find that Kelly had departed as soon as once more, and all indications pointed to the truth that this time, she would not be again.
The ultimate straw got here in season 6
Fox
Though Kelly had lengthy been rumored to be concerned with medicine, she had at all times maintained — together with in that 2012 interview, which was essentially the most candidly she ever spoke about her points — that alcohol was her actual downside. She acknowledged in that interview that she “ran” from the collection, unable to cope with the pressures of community TV stardom whereas grappling along with her alcoholism.
On the time of that interview, she had just lately been arrested because of a home dispute, and an alarming mugshot had been made public through which the star regarded decidedly worse for put on. She maintained, nevertheless, that she had been sober for 3 months, and regardless of the current misstep, she was eager to renew her profession. “I am not running from this,” Kelly stated on the time. “I have paid my dues, and if I can make it through this, I can make it through anything.”
Sadly, she was mistaken. Shortly after being arrested on suspicion of driving below the affect the next 12 months, Kelly checked into Pax Rehab Home in Altadena, California. There, on August 15, 2013, she handed away in her sleep because of an unintended drug overdose (through ScreenRant). Kelly’s life might have been minimize tragically quick, however she’ll be remembered for so long as That ’70s Present maintains its large fan base — which possible means endlessly.
Add Comment