The real reason The Good Place is ending after season 4

It would really feel like we’re all in The Dangerous Place, however prefer it or not, The Good Place is coming to an finish in early 2020 after its fourth season ends.
In June of 2019, showrunner and sequence creator Michael Schur revealed on Twitter that the critically acclaimed, beloved sitcom, which has aired on NBC since 2016, would take its remaining bow with its fourth season. In his Twitter assertion, Schur addressed his followers to inform them that, after The Good Place was renewed for its second season, he and his staff sat right down to map out the whole present’s difficult trajectory, and ultimately, they determined the present ought to solely run for about fifty episodes.
“At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons… mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy,” mentioned Schur. “At the end of the day we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.”
With fourteen episodes in that remaining season — ten of which have already aired, and two of which comprise the present’s anticipated hour-long sequence finale — the tally hits 51 episodes, fulfilling Schur’s purpose for the present. Please be suggested that spoilers for the whole sequence observe.
What’s occurred on The Good Place to this point?
The Good Place, which follows within the cheerful, typically optimistic tracks laid by Schur’s earlier reveals Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn 9-9, debuted in 2016 and launched audiences to Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who’s greeted by Michael (Ted Danson) with a combined bag of knowledge. On the draw back, she’s useless — and her method of demise, which entails a bottle of “Lonely Girl Margarita Mix For One” and a line of purchasing carts, is especially embarrassing. Nonetheless, the excellent news from Michael is that Eleanor has made it into the “Good Place” quite than the “Bad Place,” beating all human odds to dwell among the many better of the most effective.
Nonetheless, Eleanor is aware of proper off the bat that one thing is up, and she or he clues the viewers in fairly shortly; after assembly her assigned “soulmate,” Chidi (William Jackson Harper), she confesses that not one of the recollections from her human life that Michael confirmed her are literally hers, and that she’s clearly within the Good Place by mistake. As the 2 attempt to conceal Eleanor’s unintentional inclusion within the neighborhood, they kind bonds with Janet (D’Arcy Carden), a kind of human-shaped Alexa database, Jianyu (Manny Jacinto), a silent Buddhist monk, and his “soulmate,” Tahani (Jameela Jamil), a intellectual British socialite with a penchant for name-dropping.
In fact, that is not the one twist in The Good Place‘s first season. Not solely is Jianyu really Jason, a skeevy Florida DJ who’s additionally within the Good Place by mistake, however Eleanor ultimately figures out that the whole factor is a sham. Because it seems, the 4 people and Janet have been within the Dangerous Place the entire time, in a ruse engineered by Michael — a high-ranking Dangerous Place demon — to torture them with one another for all of eternity.
Michael merely wipes the minds of the foursome as the primary season ends, however after the people repeatedly determine the demon’s machinations, he realizes he has to surrender on the experiment and groups up with them as a substitute. As a unit over three seasons, Michael and the people ultimately uncover that no one has made it into the true Good Place in numerous years, partly because of interference from the Dangerous Place, and partly as a result of being a human is simply so difficult — even should you purchase flowers on your grandmother, you run the danger of these flowers being farmed and picked by underpaid staff, and so forth.
Because the fourth season attracts to an in depth, Eleanor, Michael, Jason, and Tahani shut out an experiment with three new people — in addition to Chidi, who volunteered to wipe his reminiscence and begin recent on the finish of the third season — to see in the event that they can assist one another develop into higher individuals. However once they win their case, the all-knowing Decide (Maya Rudolph) declares that Earth is “canceled,” and the entire people will stop to exist because the universe will merely begin over. As they attempt to maintain the Decide off, the staff restores the recollections of Chidi, who might very nicely be the final hope for humanity.
What Schur’s resolution means for The Good Place
As The Good Place has come thus far, which may go in any variety of instructions, it is clear why Schur wished to finish the present after this season. Schur’s sensible, incisive present has woven a persistently intelligent and sophisticated narrative all through the course of its run, utilizing a small solid and sensible idea to make massive statements about human nature, and permitting it to maintain going ad infinitum would not do the present — or its followers — any favors.
To that finish, with Chidi reunited along with his family members and seemingly able to reinvent the universe, it is not that Schur’s endgame is instantly clear — it is anybody’s guess as to what may occur in The Good Place‘s remaining 4 episodes — however what is obvious is that Schur mapped the present out proper down to every second, not losing any time or spinning any wheels as his extremely formidable story attracts to an in depth.
Positive, it’s going to be unhappy to lose The Good Place — undoubtedly among the best TV sequence of the final decade — from the tv panorama. Followers can relaxation straightforward, although, figuring out that Schur, his wonderful solid, and his sensible artistic staff have completed their imaginative and prescient with out compromise or stretching their story into one thing unrecognizable.
The ultimate 4 episodes of The Good Place start airing on NBC on January 9, 2020, and its two-part remaining episode will air on January 30, 2020.
