The real reason The Good Place is ending after season 4

NBC

The Good Place, which follows within the cheerful, typically optimistic tracks laid by Schur’s earlier reveals Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn 9-9, debuted in 2016 and launched audiences to Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who’s greeted by Michael (Ted Danson) with a combined bag of knowledge. On the draw back, she’s useless — and her method of demise, which entails a bottle of “Lonely Girl Margarita Mix For One” and a line of purchasing carts, is especially embarrassing. Nonetheless, the excellent news from Michael is that Eleanor has made it into the “Good Place” quite than the “Bad Place,” beating all human odds to dwell among the many better of the most effective.

Nonetheless, Eleanor is aware of proper off the bat that one thing is up, and she or he clues the viewers in fairly shortly; after assembly her assigned “soulmate,” Chidi (William Jackson Harper), she confesses that not one of the recollections from her human life that Michael confirmed her are literally hers, and that she’s clearly within the Good Place by mistake. As the 2 attempt to conceal Eleanor’s unintentional inclusion within the neighborhood, they kind bonds with Janet (D’Arcy Carden), a kind of human-shaped Alexa database, Jianyu (Manny Jacinto), a silent Buddhist monk, and his “soulmate,” Tahani (Jameela Jamil), a intellectual British socialite with a penchant for name-dropping.

In fact, that is not the one twist in The Good Place‘s first season. Not solely is Jianyu really Jason, a skeevy Florida DJ who’s additionally within the Good Place by mistake, however Eleanor ultimately figures out that the whole factor is a sham. Because it seems, the 4 people and Janet have been within the Dangerous Place the entire time, in a ruse engineered by Michael — a high-ranking Dangerous Place demon — to torture them with one another for all of eternity.

Michael merely wipes the minds of the foursome as the primary season ends, however after the people repeatedly determine the demon’s machinations, he realizes he has to surrender on the experiment and groups up with them as a substitute. As a unit over three seasons, Michael and the people ultimately uncover that no one has made it into the true Good Place in numerous years, partly because of interference from the Dangerous Place, and partly as a result of being a human is simply so difficult — even should you purchase flowers on your grandmother, you run the danger of these flowers being farmed and picked by underpaid staff, and so forth.

Because the fourth season attracts to an in depth, Eleanor, Michael, Jason, and Tahani shut out an experiment with three new people — in addition to Chidi, who volunteered to wipe his reminiscence and begin recent on the finish of the third season — to see in the event that they can assist one another develop into higher individuals. However once they win their case, the all-knowing Decide (Maya Rudolph) declares that Earth is “canceled,” and the entire people will stop to exist because the universe will merely begin over. As they attempt to maintain the Decide off, the staff restores the recollections of Chidi, who might very nicely be the final hope for humanity.