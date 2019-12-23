The real reason these characters had such small roles in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won’t be the longest movie within the Skywalker Saga, however it’s arguably probably the most sprawling. The movie is a large, ultra-ambitious epic that takes viewers to quite a few planets, follows dozens of characters, and concludes with what’s most likely the largest area battle the Star Wars franchise has ever seen. There is a lot happening, which signifies that some characters have been sure to fall by the wayside as others took the lead within the closing chapter of the saga.
For a few of these characters, it was most likely a blessing that they acquired what little screentime they ended up with, as a result of the movie blazed by so quick there was barely any room for them within the first place. For others, their decreased roles might be chalked as much as what primarily quantities as a glorified cameo look to present followers slightly one thing to cheer about it. After which there are these characters who had big roles to play within the final movie however, for no matter motive, wound up operating out of area to maneuver round on this time. Listed here are 9 characters with small roles in The Rise of Skywalker, and our exploration of why every one ended up with restricted screentime.
Leia Organa
Properly, if we’ll speak about explanations for restricted screentime in The Rise of Skywalker, we might higher get the largest one out of the way in which first. Star Wars: The Power Awakens launched us to an older model of Leia Organa, now a Basic main a Resistance in opposition to the First Order, who was arrange as a key management determine for a brand new technology of heroes. Leia continued that function in The Final Jedi, however actress Carrie Fisher died instantly in 2016 after finishing work on that movie, leaving her character’s future in jeopardy.
Thankfully, Power Awakens director J.J. Abrams nonetheless had a number of minutes of Leia footage left over from that movie, and was in a position to salvage it to be used in The Rise of Skywalker. Leia is current all through many of the movie as chief of the Resistance, however the restricted quantity of Fisher footage meant that she was usually proven merely observing and reacting to different characters. The dialogue scenes she does have are brief, however memorable, and with the assistance of film magic Abrams was in a position to engineer an unforgettable dying scene for her character.
Lando Calrissian
When the brand new Star Wars sequel trilogy acquired off the bottom after Disney bought Lucasfilm, followers have been delighted that the movies would characteristic the return of beloved authentic trilogy characters. The Power Awakens delivered on that promise, giving us older variations of Han Solo, Leia Organa, and Luke Skywalker, although his actual showcase did not come till The Final Jedi. Throw within the returns of characters like Chewbacca and C-3PO, and you have an viewers wanting to see as many callbacks as attainable. That meant lots of people wished to see Han Solo’s previous pal and the suavest dude within the galaxy, Lando Calrissian.
Sadly, Lando did not make his return till The Rise of Skywalker, and it is simple to see why he was wanted. With each Han Solo and Luke Skywalker lifeless and Leia Organa pulling restricted obligation, the movie wanted one other Insurgent legend to show to. In the long run, although, that is just about all Lando is there for. He is meant to look cool, say a few catchy strains, and be an inspirational determine for the youthful heroes. Billy Dee Williams hasn’t misplaced a step, and lives as much as his job within the movie with allure to spare.
Luke Skywalker
The sequel trilogy has been a little bit of a tough street for Luke Skywalker. When it was introduced that Mark Hamill would return to reprise the function for The Power Awakens, followers have been excited, then the movie revealed that Luke is basically solely talked about in that chapter of that story, solely showing onscreen within the ultimate scene. The Final Jedi gave Luke quite a bit to do, nevertheless it introduced a really completely different aspect of Luke Skywalker, then capped issues off with the character’s redemptive dying.
So, although followers have been thrilled to study that Hamill could be again for The Rise of Skywalker, we additionally did not count on the lifeless character to have an excessive amount of to do, and because it seems our expectations have been on the cash. Luke does present up as a Power ghost at a key second within the story, when Rey is doubting herself and considering a self-exile just like Luke’s personal. He will get to dispense some knowledge, give her a few key items of Star Wars lore, after which shuffle again off into the afterlife. It is smart that he is solely there for a couple of minutes, nevertheless it nonetheless would have been good to see him pop up not less than another time someplace within the movie, even past his voice cameo within the climactic sequence.
Rose Tico
Each Star Wars movie brings just a few new supporting characters alongside for the experience. In The Final Jedi, one of the vital essential new additions was Rose Tico, a Resistance mechanic who bumped into Finn and struck up a friendship that led to a mission and even a touch of romance. Rose was well-received by quite a few followers who fell in love with star Kelly Marie Tran’s portrayal of her, so in fact it was confirmed that she’d be coming again for Rise of Skywalker.
Because of her standing as one of many few survivors of the Battle of Crait on the finish of The Final Jedi, Rose reveals up in Rise with an even bigger function to play within the Resistance. Sadly, that function apparently additionally comes at the price of her screentime. As Rey, Finn, and Poe head out for his or her mission early within the movie, Rose reveals as much as clarify that she will be able to’t come as a result of Leia has requested her to remain behind and research the brand new Sith Star Destroyers. She then disappears for a lot of the remainder of the movie earlier than displaying up once more to combat within the Battle of Exegol on the finish. Sadly, Rose’s presence within the movie appears to have been sacrificed to create extra of a trinity dynamic between Finn, Rey, and Poe.
Maz Kanata
One of the crucial intriguing supporting characters launched in The Power Awakens was Maz Kanata, the sensible alien who ran a cantina in a fort and someway had entry to Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber. Maz’s presence in that movie raised quite a few questions with regard to who she was and what function she needed to play, and ultimately all we actually knew was that she was on the aspect of the sunshine.
After a small cameo look in The Final Jedi, Maz made her option to the Resistance base for The Rise of Skywalker, the place she hangs out for just about all the film with out ever actually contributing something main to the plot. As an alternative, she features as nearly a Greek refrain, utilizing her knowledge and information of the Power to assist in giving the viewers some context for Leia’s ultimate wrestle, then popping up throughout the ultimate celebration to present Chewbacca a medal. There wasn’t a number of room within the movie for extra Maz character growth, so as an alternative she acquired to be a relatively distinguished observer.
Beaumont Kin
The Rise of Skywalker is a movie packed wall-to-wall with main plot developments that each reshape the Star Wars galaxy and push the characters we already know in typically surprising new instructions. That signifies that, whereas there are new characters, they do not at all times get a number of time to luxuriate within the highlight.
One among these new characters is Beaumont Kin, a Resistance fighter performed by Misplaced co-star Dominic Monaghan. Beaumont spends most of his time within the movie hanging across the Resistance base, after which performs an element in Finn’s “ground assault” on the command Star Destroyer on the Battle of Exegol. He tends to remain near Billie Lourd’s Lt. Connix, and like Connix he is a personality who’s actually solely there more often than not so as to add context by way of what the Resistance is coping with at any given second. He will get to say the road about “secrets only the Sith knew” once they speak about Palpatine’s return, however more often than not he is simply there to tell us there’s extra to the Resistance than these 20 or so fighters we noticed on the finish of The Final Jedi.
Jannah
Talking of latest characters, when Finn, Poe, and Rey make it to the Endor system they arrive throughout a bunch of warriors who agree to assist them get to the Loss of life Star II to search out what they’re in search of. These warriors are later revealed to be deserter stormtroopers who’ve made a life for themselves on their world, the place they’ve stripped their previous First Order ship for components and easily realized to get by. We study this as a result of their chief, Jannah, has a dialog with Finn in regards to the shared elements of their pasts.
This makes Jannah an interesting character with a number of potential depth, however whereas she will get extra to do than Beaumont Kin, she’s additionally not a personality with a very massive chunk of screentime. She will get early moments on Endor establishing who she is, then hangs round with Finn all through the ultimate battle, however we do not actually study what her actual needs are apart from to combat in opposition to the First Order. We get a touch of what occurs to her subsequent in a really ambiguous scene with Lando on the very finish of the movie, however in this film she’s principally there so as to add some depth to Finn’s story.
Wedge Antilles
Over the course of the sequel trilogy, the Star Wars franchise has featured the return of many characters starting from the celebs of the unique trilogy to aspect characters who grew to become fan favorites over the a long time and managed to get not less than a cameo within the continuation of the saga. Amongst these characters are Nien Nunb, Admiral Ackbar, and even Yoda.
Ever since The Power Awakens, followers have been looking out for these characters, and one which’s been requested quite a few instances is Wedge Antilles, the legendary Insurgent pilot who labored to destroy each Loss of life Stars and develop into one in every of Luke Skywalker’s closest comrades in arms. After two motion pictures during which he was absent, Wedge lastly acquired to make an look in The Rise of Skywalker, nevertheless it was agonizingly temporary. Wedge solely reveals up within the movie because the ragtag Resistance fleet reveals up on the Battle of Exegol, sitting in one of many gunner bays on the Millennium Falcon. It is a fantastic little cameo second that feels prefer it was a very long time coming, and as unhappy as it’s that Wedge did not get extra screentime, it is also comprehensible. There was simply an excessive amount of film occurring round him to make use of him extra.
R2-D2
Although it in the end branches out into quite a few completely different subplots, The Rise of Skywalker opens with a really particular and deceptively easy hook: Palpatine has returned, and our heroes need to do one thing about it. Meaning Finn, Poe, and Rey are all heading out for a mission on the Millennium Falcon, nevertheless it additionally means they can not simply take everybody alongside for the experience. This is without doubt one of the causes Rose Tico is absent for a lot of the movie, and it is also why the beloved droid R2-D2 is absent from the mission. As an alternative, the gang takes C-3PO and BB-Eight alongside for the journey, and Artoo is comparatively quiet till he flies into battle with Poe on the finish of the movie.
So, why go away Artoo — arguably probably the most iconic and beloved droid within the franchise — again on the base for a lot of the movie? Properly, in some ways Artoo has at all times felt like Luke Skywalker’s droid, and with Luke out of the image for a lot of the sequel trilogy he at all times felt like he did not at all times match. Then there’s the movie’s want to showcase Threepio’s place in Star Wars lore, which is definitely the largest droid highlight of the sequels, even together with BB-Eight’s function in The Power Awakens. After which, in fact, there’s the truth that BB-Eight has develop into the unofficial mascot for the sequel trilogy, so if the filmmakers had to decide on between him and Artoo, they have been most likely going to go along with the ball droid over the trusty previous Astromech.
