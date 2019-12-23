The real reason these characters had such small roles in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker won’t be the longest movie within the Skywalker Saga, however it’s arguably probably the most sprawling. The movie is a large, ultra-ambitious epic that takes viewers to quite a few planets, follows dozens of characters, and concludes with what’s most likely the largest area battle the Star Wars franchise has ever seen. There is a lot happening, which signifies that some characters have been sure to fall by the wayside as others took the lead within the closing chapter of the saga.

For a few of these characters, it was most likely a blessing that they acquired what little screentime they ended up with, as a result of the movie blazed by so quick there was barely any room for them within the first place. For others, their decreased roles might be chalked as much as what primarily quantities as a glorified cameo look to present followers slightly one thing to cheer about it. After which there are these characters who had big roles to play within the final movie however, for no matter motive, wound up operating out of area to maneuver round on this time. Listed here are 9 characters with small roles in The Rise of Skywalker, and our exploration of why every one ended up with restricted screentime.