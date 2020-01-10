Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

This seeming impossibility has simply turn out to be actuality.

Scott Derrickson, the filmmaker behind 2016’s Physician Unusual, introduced on Thursday, January 9 that he has stepped down because the director of the upcoming sequel movie Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity.

Taking to Twitter, Derrickson addressed the scenario head-on and revealed the actual motive why he is exiting the sequel undertaking: he and the parents at Marvel Studios now not see eye to eye, and the inventive variations between the 2 events had been apparently too insurmountable for him to stay within the director’s chair. He’ll, nonetheless, stay concerned with Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity as an government producer.

“Marvel and I’ve mutually agreed to half methods on Physician Unusual: Within the Multiverse of Insanity resulting from inventive variations,” Derrickson tweeted. “I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP.”

Marvel Studios issued a proper assertion shortly after Derrickson posted the information to his social media web page. The corporate maintains that the choice was mutual, signaling that Derrickson wasn’t fired from Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity and did not give up on a whim. Per Selection, the assertion reads, “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted methods on Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity resulting from inventive variations. We stay grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”