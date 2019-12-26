The reason Keri Russell refused to remove her helmet during Rise of Skywalker

Tristan Fewings/Getty Pictures
Accommodates spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker
Most actors may discover the thought of helmet hair horrifying, however The Rise of Skywalker actress Keri Russell so absolutely embraced the thriller — and heavy headgear — of her new character Zorii Bliss, her forged mates and director did not see her face for 2 entire days throughout filming.
For the final story within the Skywalker saga, the previous Felicity and The People star re-teamed with long-time pal, collaborator and Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams, so as to add one more dogged feminine character to its ever-expanding listing of heroes and villains. Russell’s was the extremely stylized Zorii Bliss, a tricky rogue who hangs out on the darker edges of the galaxy and has a really particular previous with everybody’s favourite clean and charming Resistance fighter, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Whereas she’s an intriguing character on her personal, Bliss’ luxe maroon bodysuit and rose gold accents are unquestionably top-of-the-line costuming additions to the Star Wars universe. To cap off the look, Bliss dons an identical chrome helmet that obscures Russell’s face all through her total look within the two and half-hour movie. (The one half viewers see are her eyes, for a quick few moments, when she speaks with Poe in a heartfelt scene.)
Over the course of The Rise of Skywalker press tour, Russell repeatedly championed her character’s look, telling late-night host Stephen Colbert throughout an look on The Late Present that she had “the coolest costume.” It was apparently so cool that for her first couple days of filming, Russell refused to take away her helmet even when Abrams was making an attempt to speak to her between scenes.
“Kerri loved the mask so much, that the first two days she worked on set, I never saw her face,” Abrams informed IGN. “She walked on set with her mask on, and wouldn’t take it off. I got to work with her for a few days and never saw her.” Russell recalled in a separate interview with USA At the moment, “J.J. kept just trying to hang out and talk to me and he’s like, ‘Seriously, are you not going to take that off?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I love it.’ He’s like, ‘But I can’t see your eyes and it’s freaking me out.'”
Russell’s Rise of Skywalker co-star Oscar Isaac stated there was “a lot of mystery” round appearing reverse Russell, who described the selection to chorus from eradicating her helmet as “kind of amazing.” In response to Abrams’ requests to ditch the headgear, the actress informed the director to buck up and take care of being weirded out. “It’s my power right now,” she stated, including whereas chatting with IGN alongside Abrams, “J.J. told me about the idea of the mask, and I love the mask. It’s a real power play because no one can see what you’re thinking but you can see everyone else.”
The sensation is considerably comprehensible. Whereas most actors in all probability choose to have their faces seen in a task, when a viewer’s eye is not fully skilled on each small element of their bodily look, the job of embodying a personality like Zorii Bliss can provide a sort of inventive and private freedom actors in any other case would not have. Not solely are they much less caught up on their bodily look, however they’ll additionally put extra effort and time into exploring the way to categorical their character’s character, feelings, and improvement by way of their tone and physicality.
Russell clearly loved having the ability to mess around together with her character and her costume’s shadowy nature, however she’s removed from being the one actor within the Star Wars universe who’s worn or loved the ability of a helmet.
Zorii Bliss joins a historical past of shadowy, helmeted Star Wars characters
Undisputedly, essentially the most iconic helmet-bearer in Star Wars is the one and solely Darth Vader. However the galactic huge unhealthy is not the one — or essentially the most colourful — character within the franchise’s universe to put on some dazzling headgear. In fact, all the stormtrooper floor drive wears the usual black and white helmet, and extra notable particular person wearers embrace the legendary Boba Fett, the Mandalorian, and Captain Phasma. For the actors behind every, placing on their respective character’s masks has been a uniquely completely different but significant expertise.
Past Child Yoda’s capability to win the hearts and minds of actually anybody who lays eyes on him, Pedro Pascal’s helmeted bounty hunter on the Disney sequence The Mandalorian has rapidly develop into standard amongst followers. In a Vulture interview with Pascal’s body-double, John Wayne’s grandson Brendan Wayne, it was revealed vital variety of the present’s scenes have been filmed utilizing Wayne within the full go well with. And but, in an interview with Collider, the former Recreation of Thrones actor pointed to his expertise making an attempt on one particular piece of the character’s armor because the second he “knew” he was absolutely within the universe and the character.
“Putting the helmet on, for sure,” Pascal stated. “They had it handy, in our first meeting, to see if it would fit, and it fit perfectly. Very simply, trying the costume on, for the first time, and looking in the mirror, you can’t see very well in the helmet, but I got a pretty clear impression of it.”
Gwendoline Christie, one other Recreation of Thrones alum, performed J.J. Abrams’ favourite Episode 7 character, commander of the First Order stormtroopers Captain Phasma. Between her appearances within the sequel trilogy’s first and second chapters, The Pressure Awakens and The Final Jedi, we by no means as soon as see Phasma take off her helmet. For the actress who performs her, it was an thrilling expertise for the liberty it allowed her and her feminine character, particularly when it got here to being considered and judged by audiences.
“I thought it was a really interesting opportunity to play a female character where we formed an opinion of her based on her actions rather than the way she has been made flesh,” Christie informed Leisure Weekly. “And that idea inside a Star Wars film, a mainstream phenomenon, was very trendy and attention-grabbing and thrilling. … To be in it as that sort of character – she’s a lady, she’s in armor, the armor is not sexualized, and within the movie we do not see the actor’s face – I assumed that was an thrilling, trendy idea.”
In her interview with USA At the moment, Russell admitted that she discovered the expertise of carrying Bliss’s helmet “empowering.” Whereas she did not fairly go so far as Christie in her assertion, the Rise of Skywalker star’s feedback allude to comparable emotions as Christie. Russell’s resolution to maintain on the helmet — which she stated “wasn’t light” — was about one thing completely different than only a playful energy journey, feeling just like the character, and even illustration. By opting to not take away it between takes, the actress was additionally capable of assist reinforce her position in one thing greater.
“While you step on a Star Wars set, you are not imagining one thing. The world is there,” Russell informed USA At the moment. “They created it. Some crazy snowy planet with hundreds of Stormtroopers and creatures, there’s so much art involved. That’s why I wanted to wear the helmet — because I wanted to show up and do my part.”
