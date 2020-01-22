Emma Mcintyre/Getty Pictures

As David Rose, the stubborn-yet-kind-hearted son of the once-rich Rose household, Dan Levy has created a really unforgettable character alongside his on-screen sister Annie Murphy (who performs Alexis Rose) and oldsters Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose) and Eugene Levy (David Rose), in addition to the quirky denizens of the city of Schitt’s Creek, which the Roses as soon as bought as a joke. Although Levy loves his character, he is aware of when it is time to cling up his hat.

Based on Bustle, Levy advised E! Information that the very last thing he needed was to push the present “past its expiry date for the sake [of more seasons].” He continued, “I care too much about our viewers and about our characters to risk taking them farther than they need to be taken… So, it was always planned that this was going to be the end. And I really had no interest in pushing that any further and potentially compromising a good thing.”

This is not the primary time that Levy has bared his soul about Schitt’s Creek ending with season 6. When GQ requested if he regretted not pushing for a seventh season, Levy replied, “No. I wasn’t able to go, however the story was set as much as be completed. I want there was extra story to inform, as a result of I might love to do that without end — however respecting the characters and respecting the standard of the storytelling, it simply felt like, ‘That is it.’ I had meant to finish it in season 5, after which we received picked up for 2 seasons. And I believed, ‘Okay, properly… now I can spend 28 episodes as an alternative of 14 constructing the final couple chapters of this sequence.’ The minute I knew that was the minute I began writing to the tip.”