The Revival Misses Randy Orton’s Guidance

The Revival and Randy Orton have been a fairly good group, however WWE break up the trio up with out letting them do a lot. It seems that they miss one another.

Scott Dawson tweeted out an image of his mangled again after taking bumps on Lego blocks and a Christmas tree this week on Friday Evening SmackDown. Randy Orton answered again saying that Lego block bumps are higher than thump tacks.

Dawson replied again saying: “We’re struggling without ya.” He additionally included #Assist and #FTRKO.

We’ll need to see if WWE will put these three again collectively, however proper now model strains separate them. The truth that The Revival haven’t signed new WWE contracts but may be a problem.