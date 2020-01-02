The Revival Says They Will ‘Change Everything’ In 2020

The Revival won’t have a lot time left in WWE. Nonetheless, the Prime Guys appear to be positioned to have a match towards Harlem Warmth on the Royal Rumble. This might be a really attention-grabbing 12 months for Sprint Wilder and Scott Dawson.

Through the opening phase of Double Or Nothing, Cody Rhodes despatched a message to #FTR. Which may have been heard loud and clear.

Upon reflecting on their time as a crew, Sprint Wilder despatched out a really attention-grabbing tweet to level towards some important momentum coming in 2020.

2017 was a wash. 2018 we received our groove again. 2019 we took management again. 2020 we alter every thing.

Sprint Wilder had his WWE contract frozen for a little bit of time when he was out with a damaged jaw after their most important roster call-up. That harm which occurred throughout The Prime Guys’ farewell tour of NXT may hold Wilder in WWE even longer. It seems that The Revival are nonetheless making huge plans for this 12 months.