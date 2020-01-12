The Revival Taking A Break From WWE

The Revival’s WWE contracts could possibly be up within the Spring. Each Prime Guys have big contracts on the desk, however they’ve but to signal them. Now they’re apparently taking a break.

Scott Dawson tweeted out that The Revival goes away for some time as a result of they should determine “everything” out. We are able to solely think about what this implies.

Guys, it’s time to go away for some time till we get all the things discovered. See ya quickly. #FTR

The Revival and Harlem Warmth tried to get a match booked for the Royal Rumble in Houston. That match isn’t going to happen regardless of loads of construct. Now it seems Sprint and Dawson are taking a break. Let’s simply see how lengthy of a hiatus they take.