The Revival’s Post WWE Name Possibly Revealed

It seems that WWE is about to lose two Prime Guys. Sprint Wilder and Scott Dawson haven’t re-signed new contracts though large ones are reportedly on the desk. Now a brand new transfer might trace at an even bigger plan.

The Revival filed a copyright for “Shatter Machine.” They did this utilizing their actual names. PW Insider experiences that the copyright was filed on January eighth.

This new trademark might be for wrestling and merchandising functions. The truth that they’re registering Shatter Machine for professional wrestling functions might trace at a attainable publish WWE identify.

Shatter Machine is the identify of the finisher they use in WWE. It might additionally produce other makes use of. We’ll preserve a detailed eye on this case as issues develop.