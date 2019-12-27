Cookies assist us ship our Providers. Through the use of our Providers, you comply with our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

What’s higher than a hack-and-slash sport? How a few hack-and-slash sport set on an alien planet the place you get to put on an epic mech swimsuit? Effectively if that is the reply you had been hoping for, you then’re in luck as a result of that is precisely what you may get with Exor Studios’ The Riftbreaker.

On this genre-mashing sport, players will management Captain Ashley S. Nowak as she traverses the planet Galatea 37. Gamers might want to assemble a approach for the inhabitants of Earth to journey to a from Galatea 37 and colonize the planet for habitation. However with all the threats lurking on the planet, and the necessity to construct appropriate shelter whilst you join Galatea 37 and Earth, that will likely be simpler stated than achieved.

Although the sport was solely lately introduced, we now have a good bit of knowledge on what we will anticipate. So right here is every little thing we find out about The Riftbreaker launch date, trailer, gameplay, and platforms.