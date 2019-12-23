The Rise of Skywalker finally fixes a major oversight from A New Hope

As the ultimate chapter within the mainline Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker is bursting on the seams with callbacks and fan service.

Along with a heap of references, acquainted places and character cameos, the brand new movie additionally took a chance to proper among the injustices from earlier entries.

Probably the most obtrusive errors within the first Star Wars movie, 1977’s A New Hope, happens through the remaining scene because the insurgent alliance celebrates the destruction of the primary Loss of life Star.

At a grand ceremony, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are given medals for his or her service by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), however one galactic hero is totally ignored.

Solo’s furry co-pilot Chewbacca, who was current for the entire journey and performed an instrumental position, isn’t awarded with a medal of his personal however as an alternative has to face silently to the facet getting no credit score in any respect.

Followers have lengthy thought this was a wierd and unfair resolution, however they might discover some closure throughout a selected scene in The Rise of Skywalker.

After the ultimate battle has concluded, insurgent ally Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) approaches her favorite Wookiee with the exact same medal seen in A New Hope, and says: “Chewie… this is for you.”

Chewbacca’s seen happiness at receiving a medal appears to substantiate remark made by George Lucas on the time of A New Hope’s launch is formally now not canon.

The Star Wars creator recorded an in-character spot which mentioned: “Chewbacca wasn’t given a medal as a result of medals don’t actually imply a lot to Wookiees. They don’t actually put an excessive amount of credence in them. They’ve totally different sorts of ceremonies.

“The Wookiee Chewbacca was in fact given a great prize and honour during a ceremony with his own people. The whole contingent from the Rebel Alliance went to Chewbacca’s people and participated in a very large celebration. It was an honour for the entire Wookiee race.”

Effectively, because it seems, Wookiees love medals so thank goodness justice has lastly been served.

The Rise of Skywalker is at the moment enjoying in cinemas nationwide