The Rise of Skywalker just made sad Rotten Tomatoes history

Lucasfilm / Disney

Rise of Skywalker has fallen to the underside of the Star Wars pack.

Based on evaluate aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the ninth and ultimate movie within the Skywalker Saga has formally develop into the worst-reviewed live-action Star Wars movie of all time, edging out Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to take over the underside spot.

Rise now sits at 52% on the previous Tomatometer, whereas Phantom Menace has a rating of 53%. Whereas the event is not precisely stunning given the extraordinarily combined response from audiences and critics to Rise of Skywalker, it’s fairly surprising, contemplating that the highly-anticipated movie closed out one essentially the most beloved cinematic sagas of all time — to not point out the truth that the previous two movies within the sequel trilogy, 2015’s The Drive Awakens and 2017’s The Final Jedi, are each among the many high 4 most well-reviewed of all of the Star Wars flicks, proper alongside A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Again.

Since initially posting a rating within the excessive 50’s, Rise of Skywalker‘s rating has slowly however absolutely sunk like a stone as critiques have continued to return in. The film, which noticed the surprising (and unexplained) return of Emperor Palpatine, wrapped up the character arcs of Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron, and served as a ultimate cinematic farewell to the later Carrie Fisher, ought to have been a film occasion for the ages; as an alternative, it largely didn’t fulfill, due largely to the seeming insistence of the filmmakers (or, if sure on-line conspiracy theories are to be believed, Disney) on correcting course from The Final Jedi and shoehorning in egregious quantities of fan service.

Rise can take solace in the truth that its lowly score pales compared to the 2008 animated movie The Clone Wars, with its depressing RT rating of 18%.