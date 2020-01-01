December 31, 2019 | 9:28pm | Up to date December 31, 2019 | 9:32pm

Out with the outdated, in with the brand new … decade!

The world welcomed 2020 with celebrations, together with essentially the most well-known one, proper right here in New York.

The tiny South Pacific island of Samoa was the primary to kick off the festivities, marking the beginning of 2020 with a conventional celebration together with dancers and fireplace twirlers.

In Australia, a surprising fireworks show lit up Sydney Harbour — a short second of pleasure for the nation amid devastating bushfires which have raged for months.

On the opposite aspect of the world, greater than 1 million revelers flocked to Instances Sq. to look at the annual ball drop, with many tenting out in a single day for a front-row seat on the social gathering.