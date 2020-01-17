Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson places his physique on show on a regular basis, however this is without doubt one of the first occasions we’ve ever seen him naked his soul like this.

On Wednesday the Jumanji star misplaced his father, wrestling legend Rocky Johnson. The “Soulman” died immediately on the age of 75, and it’s clear The Rock was not ready for the loss.

In his first public assertion, the grieving son says:

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side.”

The Rock posted a throwback video of his father within the ring, and a teen Dwayne trying on with satisfaction. And he packed every little thing right into a freeform poetic caption — historical past, emotion, development. He wrote:

“I used to be the boy sitting within the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar…

The boy you raised with the hardest of affection.

The extraordinary work.

The onerous hand.”

The onerous hand? Wow. It’s a poignant, nuanced goodbye from a person who clearly had an advanced relationship along with his dad. Get the tissues prepared and browse the entire thing (beneath):

I really like you.

You broke coloration limitations, turned a hoop legend and path blazed your method via this world.

I used to be the boy sitting within the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.

The boy you raised to all the time be happy with our cultures and happy with who and what I’m.

The boy you raised with the hardest of affection.

The extraordinary work.

The onerous hand.

The adoring boy who needed to know solely your greatest qualities.

Who then grew to turn into a person realizing you had different deep advanced sides that wanted to be held and understood.

Son to father.

Man to man.

That’s when my adoration turned to respect.

And my empathy turned to gratitude.

Grateful that you simply gave me life.

Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable classes.

Dad, I want I had yet one more shot to inform you, I really like you, earlier than you crossed over to the opposite aspect.

However you had been ripped away from me so quick with out warning.

Gone immediately and no coming again.

Im in ache.

However we each understand it’s simply ache and it’ll cross.

Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, because it’s time to maneuver on as a result of I’ve my household to feed and work to perform.

Lastly, I need you to relaxation your trailblazing soul, Soulman.

Ache free, remorse free, happy and comfortable.

You lived a really full, very onerous, barrier breaking life and left all of it within the ring.

I really like you dad and I’ll all the time be your proud and grateful son.

Go relaxation excessive.

#ripsoulman #rockyjohnson 🐐

See the emotional vid (beneath):

