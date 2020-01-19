The Rock Shares Special Message To Fans & Confirms Rocky Johnson’s Cause Of Death

The Rock misplaced his father this week. Rocky Johnson meant a lot to thousands and thousands of individuals all world wide whether or not they realized it or not. He was a trailblazer and stood as a benchmark for future generations to observe.

Now Dwayne Johnson is coping with the loss and he shared a particular video thanking followers for his or her help by way of this troublesome time.

“My heart is so full of gratitude, deep in my bones, in my constitution, my wiring, my heart, and my mana for the outpouring of love. The support, the well wishes, and condolences you have sent me and my family during this time, you have lifted my spirits in ways that I hope you can imagine.” “As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago, I lost him just like that. Didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him. I would give anything right now to give him a big ol’ hug and big ol’ kiss before he crossed over. To say, ‘Thank you, I love you, and I respect you.’ But I didn’t get a chance to say that, but such is life.”

The Rock then went on to elucidate the occasions that surrounded his father’s loss of life. As Brian Blair beforehand said, Johnson handed away as a result of problems after a blood clot.

“A lot of you wanted to know what happened to my dad. He had not been feeling well. Been battling a cold, an infection. On Tuesday he had a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blot clot in the leg, a big ol’ blood clot. It broke free, traveled up his body and went right to his lung. It clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack. According to the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, it was clear, very evident of what had happened. My question was, ‘Was he in pain? Did he go quick? Was it drawn out?’ He said, ‘He went fast. He went quick.’”

Our ideas proceed to exit to The Rock and his whole household. This was a really troublesome time of loss, however there are certain to be brighter days sooner or later.

