The Rock Thanks Rapper After Rocky Johnson Tribute

Rocky Johnson handed away final week. He was 75 years outdated and he influenced a technology of performers throughout his life. That affect wasn’t restricted to the professional wrestling ring.

In the present day is the day when Rocky Johnson can be laid to relaxation. Funeral providers will begin because the world remembers the WWE Corridor Of Famer.

Rapper Mega Ran despatched out a tribute to Rocky Johnson. The video was simply over one minute and twenty seconds lengthy, however it touched Dwayne Johnson as he replied saying:

Admire these bars about my pops, Rocky Johnson.

“First black tag team champs, I’m a believer”

He made us all consider.

Thanks, brother. DJ

Ps; at this time we lay the “Soulman” to relaxation.

This can be a unhappy time for The Rock and his household. It’s also a good time of loss for the complete professional wrestling world. RIP Rocky Johnson and thanks for every thing.