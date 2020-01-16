The Rock’s father, Rocky Johnson, passes away at age 75

BMTC lady chief behind wheels of Volvo bus













WWE legend and Hollywood famous person Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson, a celebrated wrestler and WWE Corridor of Famer himself has handed away on the age of 75. Wayde Douglas Bowles who took the ring title Rocky Johnson was a former WWF Tag Group Champion and in addition the person who educated his son Dwayne Johnson to develop into knowledgeable wrestler.

WWE made the announcement via an official assertion. “WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has passed away at age 75. WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans.”

Rocky Johnson occupies an important place within the historical past wrestling. He began his profession in 1964 and initially wrestled in Nationwide Wrestling Alliance (NWA) – the premier pro-wrestling promotion of the time.

Rocky Johnson in his primeWWE

He then joined World Wrestling Federation (WWF), later renamed WWE, in 1982. Right here, he created historical past when the tag group he fashioned together with Tony Atlas – one other well-known wrestler – named Soul Patrol received the WWF Tag Group titles. This was the primary event when a black tag group captured the prized belts.

He married the daughter of one other well-known wrestler ‘Excessive Chief’ Peter Maivia, belonging to the famed Anoa’i household, Ata Maivia. His first marriage with a woman referred to as Una Sparks led to a divorce. It is with Ata Maivia that he had his well-known son Dwayne Johnson.

It was in 2008 that WWE determined to induct Rocky Johnson into the WWE Corridor of Fame. His father-in-law Peter Maivia was additionally inducted into the Corridor of Fame on the similar time by The Rock.

Rocky Johnson belonged to the Black Nova Scotian neighborhood. It was fashioned by Blacks from southern United States of America who determined to flee the oppressive situations of sugar plantations and search a brand new life in Canada.

Already, two legends of WWE have shared their grief on the information of Rocky Johnson’s passing away. Mick Foley, who loved an excellent tag group partnership with The Rock and in addition had an excellent rivalry with him, tweeted “I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.”

One other well-known black wrestler Booker T additionally expressed his disappointment on the demise of Johnson. “One of the men I looked up to and one of the best to ever do it. God rest his soul.”