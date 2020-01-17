The Rustland Grand Prix is now underway in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

From now till February 16th, gamers will be capable of expertise the Rustland Grand Prix in Crash Workforce Racing Nitro-Fueled. The brand new Grand Prix additionally comes with model new content material for the sport that shall be added without cost. Megamix Mania, a brand new observe, is now obtainable. There may also be three new karts, the arrival of the brand new Golden Wumpa Hunt mode, and even a brand new character known as Megamix. You’ll be able to see some footage of the brand new content material for your self in an official tweet we’ve included down under. Crash Workforce Racing Nitro-Fueled is obtainable on a number of platforms proper now, together with the Nintendo Change.

