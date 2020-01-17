The Rustland Grand Prix is now underway in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

From now till February 16th, gamers will be capable to expertise the Rustland Grand Prix in Crash Staff Racing Nitro-Fueled. The brand new Grand Prix additionally comes with model new content material for the sport that shall be added at no cost. Megamix Mania, a brand new observe, is now obtainable. There can even be three new karts, the arrival of the brand new Golden Wumpa Hunt mode, and even a brand new character referred to as Megamix. You possibly can see some footage of the brand new content material for your self in an official tweet we’ve included down under. Crash Staff Racing Nitro-Fueled is obtainable on a number of platforms proper now, together with the Nintendo Change.

