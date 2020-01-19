News WORLD

The second contestant to leave Dancing on Ice 2020 has been revealed…

January 20, 2020
One other superstar has joined Trisha Goddard in leaving the present…

Lucrezia Millarini is the second superstar to go away Dancing on Ice 2020.

The journalist and information presenter misplaced out within the skate-off, with the judges selecting to save lots of former footballer Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt by three votes to at least one.

Lucrezia had come second backside on this week’s leaderboard, ending with a rating of 21.zero, simply forward of Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman.

Having ended up within the skate-off, Lucrezia selected to carry out a routine to Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide, however solely managed to safe the vote of John Barrowman for her closing efficiency.

Kevin, who had scored 22.zero together with his first dance, fought again with a efficiency to I Would Do Something For Love by Meatloaf.

Christopher Dean had the deciding vote and mentioned that though it was a tricky alternative, “For me there was one that had more confidence on the ice and was a stronger skater.”

As she mentioned goodbye to the present, Lucrezia instructed host Holly Willoughby: “I’ve enjoyed the experience, it’s been the strangest experience of my life but I’ve had so much fun.”

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 26th January 2020 at 6pm on ITV
