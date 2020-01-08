The secret second role Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd had in Rise of Skywalker

Disney/Lucasfilm

Rumors swirled for months that Lourd, whose Lieutenant Connix sports activities Leia’s signature buns throughout her appearances on display screen, can be taking part in a younger Leia in some unspecified time in the future throughout The Rise of Skywalker. Now, Tubach has confirmed these theories. Although Lourd’s face is not truly used within the ultimate product — it is a CGI rendering of what Fisher regarded like in her youth — all the pieces else of her bodily type is.

“Billie was playing her mother. It was a poignant thing, and something that nobody took lightly — that she was willing to stand in for her mom,” he stated. “It was an emotional thing for everybody to see her in that position. It felt great for us, too. If you’re going to have someone play [Fisher’s] part, it’s great that it’s [Billie] because there are a lot of similarities between them that we were able to draw from. The real challenge was just making the Leia footage we had to work with fit in that scene.”

As for the way the VFX group created all the sequence — and in case you have been questioning whether or not there was any extra footage hidden someplace — VFX supervisor Roger Guyett additionally advised Yahoo, “What you see is what we developed. The idea was to provide this great surprise where they take the helmets off, and you see Luke and Leia’s younger faces. We scoured outtakes from the original movies, and we took some pieces and then had to try and figure out the technical aspect of putting that shot together.”

Going ahead, whether or not or not Leia seems in any future Star Wars initiatives shall be solely as much as the younger actress. As Guyett famous, “The truth is that Carrie was a friend of J.J. and Billie is a friend of J.J. They talked a lot about that, and I think the heart of it is the utmost respect for Carrie and her memory and her performance.”