The SOMA Developer’s New Website Teases Its Upcoming Project

Amnesia: The Darkish Descent and SOMA developer, Frictional Video games, is teasing its subsequent undertaking. The tease itself appears to be nothing overt, however a brand new web site actually hints at what’s to come back. Nextfrictionalgame.com serves as the web site’s title. Nevertheless, the positioning’s single webpage provides no additional particulars.

The web site options the Frictional Video games brand, hyperlinks the corporate’s varied social media pages, and an invitation for followers to join a publication. Commonplace stuff, proper? It additionally has a blinking white dot in the midst of the webpage, which constantly flashes with out pause. This blinking dot greater than probably constitutes a direct reference to no matter Frictional Video games has in retailer for its subsequent title.

That Frictional Video games might quickly be able to unveil a brand new undertaking ought to come as no shock. In late 2017, the SOMA studio introduced it had begun work on two totally different initiatives, each in various levels of manufacturing. Apparently, on the time, one recreation specifically was in “full production,” with many of the staff straight concerned in improvement.

In the meantime, improvement on the second unnamed undertaking had been delayed attributable to “new tech” hindering the staff’s progress. Whether or not or not issues almost about the second recreation have since been resolved at present stays unknown. As such, it stands to motive the sport that was in full manufacturing two years in the past may very well be the one Frictional Video games’ new web site is devoted to.

Each Amnesia: The Darkish Descent and SOMA can be found to buy on the HEARALPUBLICIST four. Contemplating the 2 titles had been each properly obtained by critics and audiences alike, Frictional Video games’ subsequent announcement is sure to excite many a horror fan.

[Source: Frictional Games via Escapist Magazine]