The Sonic movie has been rated “PG” by the MPA Classification & Rating Administration

By ssf1991
The MPA Classification and Score Administration has rated the Sonic the Hedgehog film, which is able to lastly launch in theaters this February. The Sonic film has been rated “PG” for Parental Steering. Because of this “some material may not be suitable for children”. The MPA Classification and Score Administration says that the film has “action, some violence, rude humor and brief mild language”.
