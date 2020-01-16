The South Sudanese tribe who use cows as currency, drink straight from the udder and even SHOWER …

By James Mills for MailOnline

Revealed: 06:31 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:32 EST, 16 January 2020

A boy squirts milk into his mouth straight from a cow’s udder and one other lovingly caresses a bull’s horn.

Meet the cattle-revering Mundari tribe of South Sudan!

German photographer Mario Gerth, 42, captured their day by day lives on this spectacular set of photos after spending three months residing amongst them.

Their lives are so intimately entwined with their cattle that they even use them for forex or in alternate for brides.

In a single , a boy may even be seen blowing air up a cow’s backside to stimulate milk manufacturing.

However extremely, they by no means eat their flesh.

Mario stated: ‘The Mundari don’t see the distinction between man and cow. They eat, sleep, and stroll collectively.’

The nomadic tribe wander the plains of the Sahel area of the nation alongside the Nile river.

The Mundari males all have deep scars on their foreheads that are minimize with sharp blades when they’re youngsters as a logo of group and belonging.

Mario stated: ‘The Mundari are extraordinarily welcoming to guests when you share your personal background with them and participate of their day by day life.

‘They pose and get upset if you don’t take photographs of them.

‘When they don’t seem to be bathing within the river, fishing, and wrestling, their day by day ritual revolves across the animals.

‘The cows are all the things to them – forex, meals, and satisfaction.’

The tribe’s weight loss plan consists virtually solely of milk and yoghurt.

Mario added: ‘The tribesmen even compete with the calves for the milk, ingesting straight from the udder.

‘It was fascinating to witness.’

A boy blowing on an instrument constituted of the horn of a bull

A pair stroll hand-in-hand by way of a herd of cattle in South Sudan the place the Mundari tribe use cows as forex

Mundari tribesmen with face paint and one with a conventional multi-coloured string corset (proper)

A tribesman sports activities a standard Mundari multi-coloured string corset

Mundari boys have scars minimize into their foreheads as a logo of group (left) and rub dry cattle dung on their faces to maintain away mosquitoes

