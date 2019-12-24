News

The Stanley Hotel is getting an onsite craft brewery and restaurant

December 24, 2019
A rendering of The Put up Brewing at The Stanley Resort’s Carriage Home in Estes Park. The subsequent location of the craft brewery and restaurant will open in summer time 2020. (Offered by The Put up Brewing and The Stanley Resort)

The Put up Brewing Firm will open an outpost at The Stanley Resort in Estes Park this summer time.

Already in Lafayette, Longmont, Boulder and Denver, The Put up will serve its craft beers and fried rooster from this fifth location contained in the historic Stanley Resort’s Carriage Home, which is present process renovation.

On the new Estes Park restaurant and brewery, diners will be capable of sit on a patio towards a mountain backdrop. The Put up will take up greater than four,000 toes inside the previous Stanley Motor Carriage Firm storage.

“Living in Boulder as a kid, I grew up eating fudge and riding go-karts in Estes my whole life,” The Put up founder Dave Question mentioned in a press launch.

“It was always a seasonal tourist market, but seeing the work that’s being done at The Stanley and how busy long-time restaurants in town and newcomers like Bird & Jim and Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ & Brew are, it’s clear that Estes is evolving into a strong year-round dining market.”

