The star of CES 2020 is a piece of wood covered in a thin layer of LED lights

By Michael Thomsen For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 20:51 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:34 EST, 7 January 2020

The ‘world’s first’ sensible picket stick goals to carry again the quaint custom of marking kids’s heights on the wall.

Demonstrated at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Pillar Reminiscence is a picket submit fitted with skinny layer of white LED lights and capacitive contact sensors.

Customers write immediately onto the board utilizing digital pens to create gentle white LED-lit traces that document a toddler’s top.

The traces fade after just a few seconds, however are recorded in cloud storage by way of a Wi-Fi receiver that comes embedded within the picket submit, based on Gizmodo.

Pillar Reminiscence is a brand new collaboration between Japanese startup Mui Lab and graphic design provider Wacom, which can let folks use a digital pen to create LED drawings on a specifically designed picket submit

The system was designed in collaboration between the graphic design provider Wacom and the Japanese sensible dwelling startup Mui Lab Inc.

It comes with a storage system that retains monitor of top knowledge and may be use dby a number of folks, so the entire household can chart their relative progress.

Younger kids can even doodle immediately on the picket submit with the digital pens.

The markings will disappear just a few seconds after they’ve grown bored, however they is also saved in cloud storage and retrieved afterward as a part of a digital scrapbook.

The Pillar Reminiscence will even let customers draw on the wooden or write quick messages for each other, which may be saved to cloud storage for later retrieval

The digital pens, designed by Wacom, are available three choices modeled after pure supplies: wooden, chalk, and charcoal

The digital pens have been developed by Wacom and include three completely different ‘jackets’ meant to resemble pure supplies historically used for drawing: chalk, charcoal, and wooden.

The Pillar Reminiscence is a part of Mui Lab’s bigger undertaking of making an attempt to make expertise really feel extra pure and fewer intrusive in every day life.

The corporate needs to create units devoted to ‘cherishing human richness,’ and which emphasize ‘the traditional customs and habits that are often lost in the midst of technology’s development.’

Final yr, the corporate revealed a sensible dwelling hub that was equally constructed round a bit of wooden that used the identical unobtrusive LED expertise to show climate data, incoming textual content messages, and show reminders about upcoming appointments.

That system additionally comes with a built-in speaker and Bluetooth receiver and might be used as an interface for Google Assistant, Sonos, with quite a few different sensible dwelling merchandise, together with Sonos, and Philips Hue system of sunshine bulbs.

‘The technology is indispensable,’ Kaz Oki, co-founder stated in a promotional video for the corporate, ‘but we think that by making the technology invisible we can make the quality of our time more satisfying again,’