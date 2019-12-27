The story of schools will be seen in the new government calendar

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday referred to as the Delhi authorities for the brand new 12 months 2020 Has launched a calendar of This time the story of the event of faculties will probably be seen on this calendar of Delhi Authorities.

The calendar consists of steps taken for the infrastructural improvement of faculties. The theme of the calendar can be an unbelievable story of Delhi authorities faculties. On this event, Manish Sisodia stated that after I ask folks in regards to the improvement work executed by the Delhi authorities within the final 5 years, they at all times inform in regards to the progress of the schooling sector. We’re releasing this calendar immediately to attach the folks of Delhi with the revolution within the authorities faculties and schooling of Delhi.

Sisodia stated that this calendar will probably be given to each trainer finding out in Delhi authorities faculties. The essential theme of the calendar launched by the Division of Tourism focuses on the story of presidency faculties. It is going to additionally present the image of the event of faculties.