Within the historical past of cinema, few movies have arrived with fairly as a lot fiery vitality and earth-shattering originality as George Miller’s post-apocalyptic epic Mad Max: Fury Street. Even fewer have grown as a lot in legend and esteem after their preliminary theatrical run, with many hailing Fury Street as the very best movie of the 2010s and one in all a handful of flicks which might be virtually flawless.

Miller has continued to garner excessive reward for crafting unflinchingly austere, vividly realized environments with each Mad Max film, however one thing clicked in Fury Street that led it to transcend its admittedly acquainted post-apocalyptic setup to turn out to be a bit of artwork worthy of all of the examine, dissection, and dialogue that usually accompanies nice works. Whereas spectacle is undoubtedly the driving power, character can be an enormous a part of why Mad Max: Fury Street resonates. Whereas Miller delivers a trove of enigmatic central characters all through Fury Street – see Charlize Theron’s Furiosa, Hugh Keays-Byrne’s Immortan Joe, and Tom Hardy’s Max — even his second- and third-tier characters get their second within the movie’s sun-baked vistas.

That is very true of the person using the speaker truck with the flame-throwing guitar: the Coma-Doof Warrior.

Miller opened up about one in all his most memorable character creations in a current interview with Deadline, revealing the reality about the Coma-Doof Warrior from Mad Max: Fury Street.