‘The Stranger’: meet the cast of Netflix’s new binge-worthy mystery-thriller

The Stranger, tailored from best-selling writer Harlan Coben’s thriller novel, is Netflix’s newest popcorn potboiler. And boy, is it simple to get hooked on.

Transported from the e book’s American setting to a small city within the UK, the present begins and ends with a easy idea: who’s the titular stranger? When the baseball cap-clad younger lady makes a stunning declare about his spouse, household man Adam Worth turns into entangled in a thriller as he desperately searches for solutions.

Equally, each character on this British-made drama has a secret, one which threatens to destroy every particular person’s life. We, after all, need nothing greater than to seek out out what that secret is. So, let’s meet them, we could?

The Stranger

Hannah John-Kamen in ‘The Stranger’. Credit score: Netflix

Performed by: Hannah John-Kamen

On the very begin of episode one, ‘the Stranger’ follows Adam to his son’s soccer match and drops the news-bomb that his spouse as soon as faked a being pregnant. All through the collection, she pops up, inflicting bother for nearly everybody. However who is that this meddling no person? That’s the large query, however you’ll have to observe the present to seek out out

What they are saying: “She is very mysterious – that’s what’s gripping about it. You’re very curious as an audience member [thinking] ‘who is she? Why is she doing this?’ and that will be revealed in a really, really wonderful way as well. Not just ‘bang! Here it is’. I’m excited for everyone when they binge-watch it to see all of that.” – Hannah John-Kamen

Adam Worth

Richard Armitage in ‘The Stranger’. Credit score: Netflix

Performed by: Richard Armitage

Understandably gobsmacked following the information his spouse had stitched him up with a faux child, Adam will not be a contented bunny in the beginning of The Stranger. Determined for the reality, he rifles via outdated packing containers of reminiscences – ultrasound scans, outdated photographs, memento notes – earlier than lastly confronting his accomplice.

What they are saying: “I love the fact that Adam isn’t a maverick of some kind – he is just an ordinary guy dealing with something absurd and shocking that has happened to him. I think, as a viewer, actor and a reader, you put yourself in that situation and think, ‘How would I respond if that happened to me?’ What if your wife went missing and how would you keep your family together? That was what interested me about it.” – Richard Armitage

Corinne Worth

Dervla Kirwan in ‘The Stranger’. Credit score: Netflix

Performed by: Dervla Kirwan

Seemingly a psychopath (who fakes a being pregnant?!), Corinne isn’t essentially the most relatable character in the beginning of the collection. However that quickly adjustments as we study extra about her. In any case, in the event you have been confronted with the opportunity of your loved ones splitting aside on the seams, you’d do something to maintain it collectively too, wouldn’t you?

What they are saying: “[Corinne] is the keeper of a tremendous secret. And as a lot of people will testify in their lives, sometimes they do the right thing but unfortunately [what she does] has huge ramifications. From her perspective, she has done the right thing… but there’s this enigmatic character, ‘the Stranger’, who has decided to infiltrate our lives, all our lives and decide that they have the moral high ground and releases certain information to their nearest and dearest. She watches as their lives unravel. But I think we all are capable of telling white lies to lubricate our lives, are we not?” – Dervla Kirwan

Johanna Griffin

Siobhan Finneran in ‘The Stranger’. Credit score: Netflix

Performed by: Siobhan Finneran

One of many areas most devoted police detectives, Johanna begins The Stranger as an unhappily-married maverick who doesn’t play by the principles. As one notably unusual case takes over her life, it turns into clear that the Stranger’s actions may have an effect on everybody, even her.

What they are saying: “There were quite a lot of funny moments on-set [with Jennifer Saunders], but we’d both be arrested if we told you what actually happened. I want to tell you, but it’s such a shame. There was one very, very amusing time, but we can’t talk to you about it, sorry.” – Johanna Griffin

Edgar Worth

Anthony Head in ‘The Stranger’. Credit score: Netflix

Performed by: Anthony Head

The estranged father of Adam, Anthony Head is a property developer with no morals. Obsessive about cash – and ladies – this sleazy, ageing lothario will cease at nothing to get what he needs, even when it means turfing a whole property out of their properties and onto the streets.

What they are saying: “I play bad guys quite often, I don’t know why, but I’ve always felt that nobody gets up out of bed thinking, ‘I’m going to do something bad today.’ Ed Price is a narcissist basically, and he really opened my eyes to the world of narcissists, they just do shit – and they enjoy fucking somebody over. I can’t defend him.” – Anthony Head

Martin Killane

Stephen Rea in ‘The Stranger’. Credit score: Netflix

Performed by: Stephen Rea

Martin is without doubt one of the unlucky ‘somebodys’ that Ed Worth is attempting to “fuck over”. A tenant on the very property Ed needs to knock down and develop, this grumpy outdated git will not be for turning. He refuses to promote up, however not for the explanation you’d count on…

What they are saying: “I’m refusing to leave my house because of something that’s related to my secret and as soon as I leave the house, shit will hit the fan. At the start of the series, it’s just: ‘He’s always lived there, why should he leave?’ But later, it all changes.” – Stephen Rea

Heidi

Jennifer Saunders in ‘The Stranger’. Credit score: Netflix

Performed by: Jennifer Saunders

Serving, for essentially the most half, as Johanna’s greatest pal, Heidi owns a small, cutesy-looking café on the town. However because the collection progresses, even she is drawn into the peculiar happenings that canine a lot of the solid.

What they are saying: “This is [my first drama role]. I have thought about [doing drama before], but nobody else has you see, that’s the problem! It came up at the right time and it was too good to be true really. I was watching [the first episode] like this *covers eyes*: ‘Have I gone yet?! No!’ It was a learning curve. It’s different, I suppose. But filming is filming, whether you’re doing a comedy or a drama.” – Jennifer Saunders

Doug Tripp

Richard Armitage and Shaun Dooley in ‘The Stranger’. Credit score: Netflix

Performed by: Shaun Dooley

In a world the place reliable mates are laborious to return by, you actually need buddies like salt-of-the-earth P.E. trainer Doug. Launched as Adam and Corinne’s longtime neighbour, the grinning dad has a extra complicated character arc than you’d count on on first assembly.

What they are saying: “He’s not a sporty guy and he’s not very good at football either. So it was really funny [during the football match scene] and I tend to think I’m quite good at football but I had to be crap for this. But I’m like a kid, I’m like a dog with a ball. I still think I’m 18 in my head when I’m not. So I set off like, ‘Come on!’ and then I’m knackered within about four feet. There was a lot of fun on this job.” – Shaun Dooley

‘The Stranger’ arrives on Netflix on January 31