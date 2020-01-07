The Street Profits React To Loss On WWE RAW

The RAW Tag Crew Championship match on final evening’s episode of RAW was actually entertaining, however in the long run, neither The OC nor The Road Earnings have been capable of wrestle the belts away from The Viking Raiders.

We’re going to see an fascinating street to get to WrestleMania to say the least, with many followers already fearing that the tag titles are going to be put to 1 facet in favour of the Andre The Big Memorial Battle Royal once more.

Nonetheless, the Road Earnings aren’t about to let one loss get them down – and as an alternative, they’re selecting to concentrate on the longer term and their continued pursuit of the titles.

There’s an opportunity they may very well be afforded one other alternative as soon as the Rumble rolls round in just a few weeks time, however nothing is for certain on this sport and the Road Earnings know that higher than anybody after their sluggish but regular stand up by means of the ranks of NXT in the previous couple of years.

They positively belong on the principle roster and that a lot is clear, however we’d wish to see a bit extra character work being put ahead in order that we are able to actually begin to see and perceive them as a staff.

It’s fairly uncommon to see a staff of any form get insanely over with the group, with factions like The New Day and The Defend serving as exceptions to that – but it surely’s at all times simpler to get to such some extent with a 3rd member. That’s not what SP wants, however they do nonetheless require some work.