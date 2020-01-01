The Strokes confirm they have a new album coming in 2020 at New Year’s Eve show

The Strokes have confirmed that they are going to be releasing their first full-length album since 2013’s ‘Comedown Machine’ someday this yr.

The band shared the information throughout a particular New Yr’s Eve gig final evening (December 31) on the Barclays Heart in Brooklyn, New York, with particular company Mac Demarco and Hinds.

After asking the 19,000 sturdy crowd in the event that they’d like to listen to a brand new track, frontman Julian Casablancas then revealed: “Yeah, we have a new album coming out soon.”

Persevering with, he added that the band’s sixth album would arrive someday this yr. “Surprise. 2020 here we come,” he mentioned. “We took the 2010’s – whatever the fuck they’re called – we took ’em off but now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back.”

See Casablancas announce the brand new album under:

HERES JULIAN OUTRIGHT CONFIRMING LP6 (together with some further stuff)

The information comes after months of hypothesis that The Strokes have been ending up their long-awaited new album. In September, lead guitarist Nick Valensi teased that it had been accomplished.

The New York indie outfit’s final album ‘Comedown Machine‘ was released back in 2013, which was followed by the 2016 ‘Future Present Past’ EP.

Elsewhere throughout final evening’s present, The Strokes performed a brand new track titled ‘Ode to the Mets’, which Casablancas beforehand teased within the Morgan Neville and Rick Rubin music documentary Shangri-La.

New track from tonight –

The Strokes New Yr’s Eve present setlist

‘Heart in a Cage’



‘You Only Live Once’



‘The Modern Age’



‘New York City Cops’



‘The Adults Are Talking’



‘Hard to Explain’



‘Ize of the World’



‘Reptilia’



‘Auld Lang Syne’



‘Barely Legal’

Encore:

‘Last Nite’



‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’ (with Mac DeMarco) (First time reside since 2003)



‘Ode to the Mets’ (New track)



‘Juicebox’



‘What Ever Happened?’



‘Someday’

Final month, Julian Casablancas, taking part in at a secret present together with his band The Voidz, carried out a karaoke-style rendition of Queen and David Bowie‘s ‘Under Pressure’ alongside Danielle Haim – with the Strokes frontman apparently unable to recall any of the phrases.

In the meantime, The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti has launched a brand new solo album underneath the title Machinegum.

Moretti releases the file amid continued hypothesis that The Strokes are at present ending up the long-awaited follow-up to their 2013 album ‘Comedown Machine’.