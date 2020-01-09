The supermarket ready meals that have more salt than a whole tube of Pringles

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Among the UK’s hottest prepared meals include extra salt than a tube of Pringles, new analysis has revealed.

Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Sausage and Mash is the worst offender of shop- purchased microwave dishes, containing virtually 3g of salt, which is half an grownup’s every day consumption.

A 200g tube of Unique flavour Pringles accommodates 2.6g of salt, which is lower than the 4 worst offenders bought in Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Analysing the highest ten hottest prepared meals within the UK, analysis group JBH appeared on the dietary variations between the premium and primary prepared meals out there in Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsburys to search out the saltiest grocery store prepared meals, general.

On common, there was eight per cent much less salt within the primary branded prepared meals, in comparison with the premium dishes.

THE TEN SALTIEST SUPERMARKET READY MEALS…. Grocery store Dish Salt (g) % of every day allowance Sainsburys Style the Distinction Sausage and Mash 2.93 48.9 Tesco Best Fish Pie 2.9 48.three Tesco Fundamentals Sausage and Mash 2.9 48.three Tesco Fundamentals Carbonara 2.eight 46.7 Tesco Best Hen Korma 2.5 41.7 Tesco Best Sausage and Mash 2.5 41.7 Sainsburys Style the Distinction Sizzling Pot (lamb) 2.49 41.5 Morrisons The Greatest Sausage and Mash 2.46 41 Morrisons The Greatest Shepherds Pie 2.44 40.7 Tesco Fundamentals Sizzling Pot (lamb) 2.four 40

…THE LEAST SALTY READY MEALS Grocery store Dish Salt (g) % of every day allowance Morrisons Fundamentals Paella zero.31 5.2 Tesco Fundamentals Spaghetti Bolognese zero.9 15 Tesco Best Spaghetti Bolognese 1.2 20 Sainsburys Style the Distinction Hen Korma 1.three 21.7 Sainsburys Style the Distinction Spaghetti Bolognese 1.35 22.5 Sainsburys Fundamentals Lasagne 1.35 22.5 Morrisons The Greatest Spaghetti Bolognese 1.37 22.eight Sainsburys Fundamentals Paella 1.37 22.eight Asda Fundamentals Fish Pie 1.four 23.three Morrisons The Greatest Hen Korma 1.41 23.5

The NHS recommends adults and youngsters over 11 ought to eat not more than 6g of salt in at some point – however many microwave meals have virtually half of that in a single serving.

The UK’s ten hottest prepared meals Shepherds Pie Sausage and Mash Spaghetti Bolognese Fish Pie Paella Macaroni Cheese Lasagne Sizzling Pot (lamb) Hen Korma Carbonara

Tesco dominated the highest 10 saltiest dishes, with their Best Fish Pie taking second place, whereas its Fundamentals Sausage and Mash, Primary Carbonara and Best Hen Korma got here in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Among the many 10 least-salty dishes, many nonetheless had virtually 1 / 4 of the every day salt allowance together with Morrisons Hen Korma and Asda’s primary fish pie, which each have 1.4g of salt.

Consuming an excessive amount of salt can put pressure on the blood vessels and coronary heart, elevating the chance of hypertension, coronary heart assault, coronary heart failure and stroke.

Adults are suggested to eat not more than 6g of salt a day, which is round one teaspoon.

