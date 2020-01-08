The Surge 2 Will Unleash The Kraken DLC Next Week on All Platforms

The Surge 2 followers can start exploring The Kraken story enlargement when it arrives on the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One on January 16th. Nonetheless, those that buy the Season Move, which prices $19.99, can dive in a few days earlier on January 14th.

In The Kraken DLC, gamers will stumble throughout a beached navy plane service. The mysteries surrounding its presence will unfold in a contemporary storyline, whereby new weapons and enemy varieties additionally await. For a glimpse at what lies forward, take a look at the story enlargement’s brand-new trailer within the following clip:

The Kraken DLC releases January 16 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Discover the mysteries behind a beached navy vessel and uncover a brand-new story line with new weapons and enemies! Get your Season Move and an unique 48 hours early entry: https://t.co/IZ2RlfmASB pic.twitter.com/eXs9sVXrt7 — The Surge (@TheSurgeGame) January eight, 2020

The Surge 2’s Season Move features a complete of 4 DLC choices. The “BORAX-I Quantum Mace” Double Responsibility weapon, Public Enemy Weapon Pack, and Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack are already obtainable to obtain. 13 weapons function within the Weapon Pack; in the meantime, the Legacy Gear Pack offers gamers entry to a few new armor units.

The sequel from Deck 13 hit shops cabinets final September, raking in much more acclaim than its predecessor. Our evaluation awarded it an eight out of 10, praising its gameplay programs and setting, whereas noting a scarcity of high quality almost about story and enemy selection.

Deck 13’s The Surge 2 is in shops now for the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: The Surge on Twitter]