‘The tabloids effectively murdered Princess Diana’: Hugh Grant claims press tearing Meghan to pieces

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

Printed: 20:27 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:48 EST, 15 January 2020

Hugh Grant has backed Harry and Meghan’s transfer to Canada, saying that the tabloid press are chargeable for ‘murdering’ his mom.

Mr Grant informed a US radio present: ‘I am quite on Harry’s aspect. The tabloid press successfully murdered his mom, now they’re tearing his spouse to items. I feel as a person, it is his job to guard his household, so I am with him.’

The Hollywood star was referring to Princess Diana’s deadly automobile crash in Paris in 1997 when her chauffeur was pursued by means of a tunnel by paparazzi.

It comes simply months after Harry made a unprecedented assault on the press through which he described his ‘deepest concern’ was his ‘spouse falling sufferer to the identical highly effective forces’ that his mom confronted.

Mr Grant, who was talking on a US radio present, stated: ‘I am quite on Harry’s aspect. The tabloid press successfully murdered his mom, now they’re tearing his spouse to items. I feel as a person, it is his job to guard his household, so I am with him’

In an announcement in October, Harry stated: ‘My deepest concern is historical past repeating itself. I’ve seen what occurs when somebody I like is commoditised to the purpose that they’re not handled or seen as an actual particular person.

‘I misplaced my mom and now I watch my spouse falling sufferer to the identical highly effective forces.’

In the identical month Meghan informed ITV in the course of the Sussexes tour of southern Africa that pals had warned her in regards to the British tabloids ‘destroying’ her life.

‘After I first met my now husband, my pals have been actually completely satisfied as a result of I used to be so completely satisfied. However my British pals stated to me: “I’m sure he’s great. But you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.”‘

On Monday, the Queen revealed that the couple have been going to spend time between Canada and the UK throughout a ‘transition interval’ as they got down to develop into ‘unbiased.’

Mr Grant, who gave proof on the Leveson Inquiry into press requirements, has been a continuing campaigner in opposition to newspaper intrusion.

The Love Truly star informed the radio host his personal relationship with the British tabloids was ‘very poor.’

In an announcement in October, Harry launched an assault on the media, saying: ‘I misplaced my mom and now I watch my spouse falling sufferer to the identical highly effective forces’ (pictured: with Meghan for his or her engagement picture in November 2017)

It comes as rapper Stormzy additionally made strident claims whereas speaking to a broadcaster whereas throughout the Atlantic.

Talking on the Scorching 97 radio station this week, the musician Eamonn Holmes to ‘get the f*** out of right here’ after the This Morning host known as Meghan Markle ‘uppity’.

The Grime star stated: ‘This complete royal household factor, I had no thought it was so deep.

‘I am not tremendous into the royal household… I take a look at it and I feel, Meghan, she’s a candy woman, she’s a candy girl, she’s a beautiful girl.

Chatting with radio station Scorching 97, Stormzy has slammed Eamonn Holmes after his feedback about Meghan Markle

‘She does her factor, I ain’t heard her say nothing loopy, and so they simply hate her.’

The 26-year-old rapper then straight referenced feedback beforehand made by Mr Holmes, who had known as her ‘uppity’, after which in an extra tirade ‘manipulative’, ‘terrible’ and ‘spoilt’.

He stated: ‘Bro, she’s black, that is what you are speaking about … Simply get the f***okay out of right here.’

He continued: ‘If I informed somebody write a listing as to why you hate Meghan Markle, the listing is garbage.

‘There’s nothing credible to it however there’s an obsession with the Royal Household.’

The Blinded by Your Grace hitmaker has beforehand spoken out about racism within the UK.

The rapper beforehand advised he would discover accepting an MBE or OBE uncomfortable due to Britain’s ‘darkish’ colonial legacy.

He has additionally been important of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the content material of his journalism earlier than he entered politics.

Stormzy informed Italy’s La Repubblica: ‘If the highest particular person can brazenly say this racist factor – the ‘piccaninies’ remarks, ‘watermelon smiles’, evaluating Muslim girls to a letterbox.

‘If that’s our figurehead, the highest man, the chief we now have to comply with and he brazenly says these items, he encourages hate.’