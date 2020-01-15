The Thomas fire was the best thing that ever happened to Tommy the horse

The Thomas fireplace erupted in early December 2017. By the point it was contained in January, it had burned via 281,893 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. It triggered $2.2 billion in harm, pressured greater than 104,000 individuals to evacuate and mobilized eight,500 firefighters — the most important such power ever in California.

The Thomas fireplace was the very best factor that ever occurred to Tommy.

Greater than every week after the fireplace began, the horse was discovered close to Santa Paula, emaciated, filthy, singed and untethered to individual or place. He was barely alive. Good Samaritans with a trailer took him to the place they knew he could be welcome, and protected: the Humane Society of Ventura County in Ojai, a catastrophe evacuation shelter authorised by county Animal Providers.

A nonprofit unaffiliated with the Humane Society of the U.S., the society is a “high live-release” sanctuary on four.four acres, a lot of it dedicated to a large-animal inhabitants not usually present in city areas.

Right now, it has everlasting corrals and 100 stables, however, Greg Cooper, director of group outreach, mentioned there have been no such everlasting services when the fireplace began. The power had misplaced energy the primary night time, so employees and volunteers labored by automotive headlights to erect momentary corrals as trailers deposited horses evacuated from burn areas.

Earlier than the fireplace, the shelter housed 91 animals, principally canines and cats. The height fireplace evacuation inhabitants reached 321, together with horses, donkeys, alpacas, rabbits, goats, pigs and snakes. All however about 10 stray canines and cats in the end have been reunited with their homeowners.

All 70 horses sheltered on the Humane Society of Ventura County in the course of the fireplace have been reclaimed by their homeowners.

All however one: Tommy.

Assumed to be deserted, Tommy obtained medical remedy for dehydration and hunger, and for his singed hair and uncared for hooves, which have been overgrown by years. Caked in mud and ash, Tommy was washed and groomed and emerged as an enormous, lovely, white horse. An enormous, lovely, white previous horse. He was about 25, so weak that one veterinarian mentioned he ought to by no means be ridden once more. He would wish medical look after the remainder of his life and, like all horses, room and board, and common manicures and new footwear.

The screening course of to undertake any horse is rigorous — homeowners will need to have ample house and funds to take care of them in good well being. Tommy was an much more demanding case due to his age and medical and dental infirmities. The Humane Society of Ventura County was ready to look after him for the remainder of his life.

Then Anne met Tommy, and sparks — the great variety — flew.

Tommy playfully scampers off as proprietor Anne Scioscia, left, and coach Nance Tapley-Peck watch. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Instances)

Anne Scioscia, a gracious lady with a coronary heart the dimensions of a Clydesdale, loves horses. The human love of her life is her husband, Mike, former longtime supervisor of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. They reside in Westlake Village, the place Anne had examine Tommy’s rescue within the Ventura County Star.

She grew up in Thousand Oaks, had a horse as a child and one other shortly after her first baby was born. However quickly, she realized, “I had to make a choice — the baby or the horse.”

The child gained.

By the point of the fireplace, the Scioscias have been empty-nesters, and Anne, once more, was feeling unrequited equine love. She visited Tommy on the shelter in February 2018, after which left for Arizona to be with Mike at Angels spring coaching. On their first day again in April, the Scioscias drove to Ojai to test on Tommy. After his situation turned clear, just a few potential early adopters declined to consummate the connection. By mid-April, he was a Scioscia.

Tommy lives at Peck Farm in Moorpark. Proprietor Nancy Peck, a former train rider and coach at Santa Anita Park racetrack, instructed Anne that he was sound sufficient to journey, which she does a number of instances every week. Sitting regally atop her large, pleased horse, Anne is a tiny, elegant determine. Mike, a onetime Dodgers’ catcher, is … not. He’s content material to observe her journey and shoot video.

Anne calls Tommy “feisty — look what it took for him to survive.”

Mike calls him “expensive.”

If he have been Mr. Ed, Tommy would name himself “lucky.”