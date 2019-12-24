The Tiger Who Came To Tea’s Judith Kerr ‘involved right from the beginning’ of Channel 4 film adaptation

The creators behind Channel four’s rollicking adaptation of Judith Kerr’s beloved kids’s ebook The Tiger Who Got here To Tea, have revealed that the late creator was closely concerned within the early levels of the animated movie, even altering lyrics to the movie’s theme music Hey Tiger!, sung by Robbie Williams.

Lupus Movies, the identical animation home behind earlier festive hits like We’re Occurring a Bear Hunt and The Snowman and The Snowdog, pitched on to Kerr and her editor for the rights to the ebook and to collectively develop the movie with writer Harper Collins.

Talking at a press screening of it, Lupus Movies producer Ruth Fielding mentioned that whereas the “burden of responsibility is huge,” she and her fellow producer Camilla Deakin “weren’t worried because we had Judith… and she was involved right from the very beginning, she was involved in the script, she saw the design, she was involved in choosing the cast, in the lyrics for the songs. We weren’t worried that we would do a bad job, because we had her help.”

Requested what Kerr’s rapid response was in the course of the preliminary pitch, Fielding mentioned: “Oh, she knew what she wanted. There’s no doubt about that.”

Don Black, the lyricist behind ‘Hey Tiger!’, a music written particularly for the movie, mentioned that Kerr (who died earlier this 12 months aged 95) made modifications and strategies to the music’s lyrics.

After listening to a line that included references to a hot-dog stand, Black revealed that “[Kerr] said, ‘That sounds very American’. It’s not American, it is British. ‘Choose an ice-cream from the ice-cream van’ is what [the lyric] became.”

The festive animated deal with boasts an all-star voice forged, together with Oscar-nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (Avengers: Infinity Struggle), David Oyelowo (Les Miserables), David Walliams (Walliams & Buddy), Paul Whitehouse (Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing) and Tamsin Greig (Friday Night time Dinner), taking part in Daddy, Tiger, Narrator, Milkman and Mummy respectively.

David Walliams (Channel four)

Of Kerr’s ideas on the Channel four movie, Fielding added: “I think one of the reasons why Judith wanted to adapt this book into a film now… was because she wanted to reach more children around the world and one sure way of doing that is to make a film, which is likely to reach more children in more countries all around the world than perhaps a book would.”

The Tiger Who Got here To Tea will air on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm on Channel four