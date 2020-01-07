The top 10 best-selling new cars of 2019 revealed

New automobile gross sales in Britain dropped for the third consecutive 12 months in 2019 to the bottom level since 2013, official registration figures present.

A lot of the decline was down to a different important dip in diesel demand, with gross sales of the under-fire gasoline kind falling by over a fifth.

On the similar time petrol automobile gross sales rose by 2.2 per cent and now make up greater than three in 5 new fashions hitting the highway whereas different gasoline fashions had a file market share of seven.four per cent.

What affect has this shifting market had on the listing of the most well-liked fashions? Here is a rundown of the highest 10 most-bought automobiles of 2019, in line with the Society of Motor Producer and Merchants’ figures.

The Sportage SUV cemented its place within the high 10 most-popular UK automobiles for the second 12 months operating – no small achievement for Korean model Kia

10. Kia Sportage, 34,503 registrations

2018 place: 10th

2018 registrations: 35,367

The primary non-mover of 2019 is the Kia Sportage, the Korean model’s compact SUV.

It cemented its place because the UK’s tenth hottest automobile with simply over 34,500 gross sales – down nearly 800 models on final 12 months.

The Sportage has proved engaging to patrons given it has a beginning worth of lower than £20,000, comes full of gear and is bought with Kia’s long-lasting seven-year guarantee.

The Polo slipped three spots again to ninth within the standings with VW sellers promoting round 7,700 fewer examples in 2019 than it did the 12 months earlier

9. Volkswagen Polo, 37,453 registrations

2018 place: sixth

2018 registrations: 45,149

The primary massive loser of 2019 is the VW Polo, dropping three locations to ninth spot on the UK standard fashions listing.

Volkswagen sellers shifted nearly 7,700 fewer final 12 months than they did in 2018, although it nonetheless stays one of the vital chosen superminis in the marketplace.

What makes it an attractive possibility is the very fact it is greater and plusher than most rivals – just about the identical measurement as earlier Golfs – and has extra badge kudos than most small fashions.

The arrival of the brand new Mini Electrical (pictured) might assist enhance the registration efficiency of the Mini hatch in 2020

eight. Mini Hatchback, 41,188 registrations

2018 place: seventh

2018 registrations: 44,904

In addition to the Polo’s slip down the standings, the Mini hatch’s place drop from final 12 months means that premium superminis have gotten much less standard.

Gross sales fell by round eight per cent year-on-year. This could possibly be right down to the diesel affect, with Mini providing various oil-burning variants.

Count on to see volumes rise this 12 months, although, as gross sales of the eagerly-anticipated Mini Electrical, produced on the Oxford plant within the UK, kick off.

Ford dealerships have been providing massive reductions on the outgoing Kuga this 12 months as salesmen attempt to make room for the arrival of the most recent mannequin, which is in showrooms from this month

7. Ford Kuga, 47,671 registrations

2018 place: ninth

2018 registrations: 40,398

The primary optimistic mover within the standings is the Ford Kuga. It has moved up two slots within the UK recognition desk, and gross sales are up by a formidable 18 per cent,

That is probably right down to sellers providing massive reductions on the outgoing mannequin, which has simply been changed.

As demand for small SUVs continues to develop, loads of drivers would have taken benefit of huge reductions providing by salesmen to make room for the latest-generation Kuga to reach in showrooms.

Reputation of the Qashqai has been hampered by the autumn in demand for diesel automobiles, although it stays the most-bought SUV within the UK – a title it has held for over a decade

6. Nissan Qashqai, 52,532 registrations

2018 place: 4th

2018 registrations: 50,546

Whereas the UK-built Qashqai has dropped two locations to sixth within the most-bought fashions listing, the quantity of registrations have remained fairly steady and cemented its title as Britain’s top-selling SUV.

Gross sales have probably been hit by the autumn in demand for diesel automobiles, although luckily there are many petrol Qashqai variants accessible.

Nissan confirmed the next-generation Qashqai will not be accessible with a diesel motor when it launches later this 12 months.

The newest A-Class is protected, stylish and filled with tech – no shock, then, that Mecedes’ medium-size household automobile has moved up the standings in 2019

5. Mercedes-Benz A-Class, 53,724 registrations

2018 place: eighth

2018 registrations: 43,527

The largest ahead mover of 2019 wad the Mercedes-Benz A-Class. The premium household hatchback and saloon leaped three spots, with registrations up by greater than 10,000 models – an increase of 23 per cent.

The second-generation A-Class solely arrived in the marketplace late in 2017, and personal patrons and fleet operators have been lapping it up.

It has been extensively thought to be the most effective fashions accessible within the medium-size household section, has the most effective interiors of any automobile in its class and can also be rated as one of many most secure new automobiles in showrooms.

A brand new Corsa will change the one pictured in 2020 – and there will be an electrical model, which ought to assist enhance gross sales

four. Vauxhall Corsa, 54,239 registrations

2018 place: third

2018 registrations: 52,915

Whereas the Astra has dropped out of the highest 10 in recent times, the Corsa is Vauxhall’s lifeline within the UK market.

Sale volumes have remained nearly unchanged within the final three years, suggesting urge for food is steady. Nonetheless, massive reductions have been accessible throughout the earlier 12 months, as sellers appeared to maneuver on previous inventory earlier than the arrival of the brand new 2020 model – in addition to head off the recognition of the brand new Ford Fiesta.

The brand new model hits showrooms early this 12 months, and an electrical model ought to assist enhance demand.

The newest-generation Focus loved its first full 12 months on sale in 2019, and registrations grew by greater than 6,000 models consequently

three. Ford Focus, 56,619 registrations

2018 place: fifth

2018 registrations: 50,492

One other optimistic story was the Ford Focus, rising registrations by over 6,000 models year-on-year.

Ford’s household hatchback was the final automobile to high the UK best-sellers charts earlier than the Fiesta’s decade-long dominance.

A brand new mannequin arrived in 2018, making final 12 months the primary full 12 months it has been on sale. And with some success, leaping two locations again as much as the sharp finish of the standings.

The seventh-generation of the long-standing VW Golf (pictured) has now gone out of manufacturing to make approach for a extra superior Mk8 instance. Count on gross sales to rise in 2020

2. Volkswagen Golf, 58,994 registrations

2018 place: 2nd

2018 registrations: 64,829

The Golf has retained its spot because the second most-popular new automobile within the UK for a 3rd consecutive 12 months, proving there’s been a shift from reasonably priced household automobiles to extra premium choices.

Regardless of staying within the runners-up spot, registrations dropped by nearly 6,000 models.

That is no shock, given the brand new eighth-gen Golf is now on sale – and must be an actual hit.

What may affect the Golf’s efficiency in 2020, although, is the arrival of the VW ID.three – Volkswagen’s first mannequin from the electric-dedicated ID vary, which is similar measurement because the model’s long-standing flagship hatchback.

The Fiesta is the UK’s hottest new automobile for the ELEVENTH consecutive 12 months. That stated, registrations fell by 19% year-on-year as demand for superminis seems to be shrinking

1. Ford Fiesta, 77,833 registrations

2018 place: 1st

2018 registrations: 95,892

It is now 11 years on the high of the charts for the Fiesta. That stated, the quantity of registrations is approach again on final 12 months.

Some 18,000 fewer models have been shifted by dealerships in 2019 than the 12 months earlier – a decline of 19 per cent.

This implies superminis have gotten a much less engaging possibility for drivers. The Fiesta nonetheless retains a wholesome cushion over the Golf in second spot, so we would be stunned if it would not make it to 12 years on the peak of the favored automobile standings in 2020.