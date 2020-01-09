The top 10 biggest-selling vinyl albums of the 2010s have been revealed

A listing of the 10 highest-selling vinyl albums of the final decade have been revealed, and it’s dominated by LPs from the previous.

Just one on the listing, as reported by Consequence Of Sound, is a studio album launched within the 2010s, Lana Del Rey‘s 2012 release ‘Born To Die’ which is listed 10th with 283,000 copies offered.

The one different entry that was first launched within the final decade is a compilation, ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol.1’, in third place, which got here out in 2014 and has offered 367,00 copies.

The highest spot went to The Beatles, whose 1969 file ‘Abbey Road’ offered 558,000 copies, virtually 200,000 greater than the closest challenger, Pink Floyd‘s ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

The Beatles additionally took seventh place with ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Membership Band’, whereas the likes of Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse and Fleetwood Mac additionally made the listing, which is in full beneath.

01. The Beatles – ‘Abbey Road’ (558,000 copies)



02. Pink Floyd – ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ (376,000 copies)



03. Guardians of the Galaxy Superior Combine Vol. 1 (367,000 copies)



04. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Legend (364,000 copies)



05. Amy Winehouse – Again to Black (351,000 copies)



06. Michael Jackson – Thriller (334,000 copies)



07. The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Membership Band (313,000 copies)



08. Fleetwood Mac – Rumors (304,000 copies)



09. Miles Davis – Type of Blue (286,000 copies)



10. Lana Del Rey – Born To Die (283,000 copies)

In the meantime, chart-toppers The Beatles have opened an ‘immersive experience’ celebrating the aforementioned ‘Sgt. Peppers’, which guarantees to be as shut as you may get to experiencing the album being performed dwell.

The occasion at Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool has been designed by The Beatles’ agency Apple Corps in affiliation with Tate Liverpool, Dolby Laboratories and Nationwide Museums Liverpool.