The truth about Harley Quinn and Joker’s relationship

For the longest time, Superman and Lois Lane stood head and shoulders above the remainder as DC’s most well-known couple, however that is arguably now not the case. Clark Kent has been romancing his Every day Planet colleague for greater than 80 years now, however over the previous few a long time, a brand new energy paring has emerged.
Harley Quinn’s relationship with the Joker is a comparatively new one. She’s solely been round for the reason that ’90s, however she’s made a huge effect in her comparatively brief historical past. Chatting with Vulture, DC Comics writer Jim Lee known as Harley Quinn the “fourth pillar” of the corporate’s publishing line (Superman, Batman and Marvel Girl being the opposite three), making her extra essential to them than the Clown Prince of Crime himself. The character has at all times been outlined by her unhealthy attachment to the Joker, nonetheless, and for some, that is an enormous drawback.
When information broke that Margot Robbie was going to be portraying a live-action model of Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, professionals expressed concern. Dr. Wind Goodfriend, principal researcher for the Institute for the Prevention of Relationship Violence at Buena Vista College, advised MTV that present and former victims might be “re-traumatized” by the Joker’s abusive conduct … however Quinn has really had it a lot, a lot worse within the comics. The Joker is commonly violent in the direction of poor Harley, however she’s change into a lot greater than his sufferer through the years. Let’s check out their colourful and very sophisticated relationship.
The connection began in Joker’s Favor
She’s one in every of DC’s most well-known characters in the present day, however Harley Quinn was by no means meant to be such an enormous deal. The Joker’s crazy-in-love sidekick was created on a whim to fill a small position in “Joker’s Favor,” a 1992 episode of Batman: The Animated Sequence. Author-producer Paul Dini got here up with Quinn’s persona when he noticed actress Arleen Sorkin in an episode of lengthy working cleaning soap opera Days of Our Lives. “I used to be residence sick someday, and I used to be watching Days on TV, and she or he was enjoying a jester-type character in a fantasy sequence,” Dini advised Digital Spy. “I said, ‘That’s really kind of funny. Maybe I’ll use some of that for the henchgirl character.'”
In her debut episode, Quinn (who fairly clearly has a factor for her villainous boss from the get-go) units off tear fuel throughout a testimonial dinner for Commissioner Gordon on the Joker’s behest. The little interactions between the 2 actually struck a chord with viewers, and earlier than lengthy, the showrunners knew that they’d a possible hit on their arms. Quinn was featured in additional episodes and have become the Joker’s love curiosity, one thing that Dini and his co-creator, artist Bruce Timm, had been initially cautious of. “We didn’t want to give Joker a girlfriend because it humanizes him, and we were really trying to stress how bizarre and creepy he could be,” Timm advised The New York Occasions. Sarcastically, Quinn’s introduction would finally propel the Joker to all new ranges of creepiness.
We received some extra particulars in Mad Love
After that includes her in a handful of episodes, Batman: The Animated Sequence writer-producer Paul Dini discovered himself desirous to know extra about this Harley Quinn. Viewers had been responding nicely to the character, and Dini quickly realized that Quinn wanted a backstory worthy of the hype. The very first thing he did was decide about who she was and the place she got here from. “Once we knew that, we sort of dropped little hints like breadcrumbs here and there,” he advised Digital Spy. “We said in episodes, ‘Yeah, she used to be a psychiatrist…'” Followers received the complete lowdown on the origin of Harley Quinn and the Joker’s relationship in 1993, when the one-shot The Batman Adventures: Mad Love was launched to crucial acclaim.
Dini and Timm’s Eisner Award-winning comedian, which was set within the TV present’s continuity, revealed precisely how Quinn grew to become the Joker’s girlfriend. In it, an bold psychiatrist named Dr. Harleen Quinzel takes a job on the infamous Arkham Asylum, the place the Joker is being held. She tries to assist him, however it’s the Clown Prince of Crime who finally ends up getting inside her head. After the Joker escapes Arkham and is apprehended by Batman, a head-over-heels Quinzel transforms herself right into a jester-like villain and phases a break-out. Thus, Harley Quinn (and her abusive relationship with the Joker) was born. “We sort of defined who Harley was in that comic,” Dini mentioned of The Batman Adventures: Mad Love. “I was very grateful the book got the response it did.”
The chemical vat controversy
The origin of the Joker and Harley Quinn’s poisonous relationship was altered for the New 52, DC’s 2011 revamp of its complete line. The adjustments had been delicate on the floor, however for a lot of Harley Quinn followers, the New 52 model of the character was completely completely different on the core. In Paul Dini and Bruce Timm’s seminal one-shot The Batman Adventures: Mad Love, Harleen Quinzel falls in love with the Joker throughout their remedy classes and, regardless that she was closely influenced by the Joker, she joins his ranks willingly. That is not the case within the New 52.
Within the up to date origin story, the Joker pushes Quinzel right into a vat stuffed with the identical chemical that bleached his pores and skin white and turned him insane, and he does so towards her will. For a lot of, this basically modified who Harley Quinn was as a personality, altering her company and the entire nature of her relationship with the Joker. “This made Harley appear as more of an unwilling victim than she had ever appeared before,” one Outer Locations piece on Quinn’s origins claims. “In the New 52, she became a sociopathic, psychotic monster not totally by choice, but at least partially because of the Joker’s cruelty.”
David Ayer’s Suicide Squad featured a mixture of each origins, with Margot Robbie’s Quinzel taking an oath to the Joker and leaping into the vat herself. The actress has gone on the document a number of occasions since then, saying she majorly regrets doing the scene due to how disgusting all that slime was.
Harley Quinn and Joker’s relationship isn’t any laughing matter
The Joker’s relationship with Harley Quinn has been abusive from the very starting. The Clown Prince of Crime routinely lashed out at Quinn in Batman: The Animated Sequence, and he would proceed his bodily and psychological torment of his right-hand lady within the follow-up collection, The New Batman Adventures. The ultimate episode of the present, entitled “Mad Love” after the well-known one-shot upon which it was based mostly, contained a number of acts of violence that had been significantly stunning for a present primarily geared toward youngsters.
For instance, the Joker pushes a lingerie-wearing Quinn off a desk at one stage, and when she tries to seduce him a second time, he kicks her out into the road. “Face it, Harl, this stinks,” Quinn laments. “You’re a certified nutso wanted in 12 states and hopelessly in love with a psychopathic clown.” Later within the episode, Quinn goes behind the Joker’s again and captures Batman herself, believing that they will have the ability to dwell a cheerful life along with the Darkish Knight out of the image. An unimpressed Joker beats Harley and pushes her out of a window.
Quinn received a brand new, extra revealing search for fashionable 2009 online game Batman: Arkham Asylum, however her relationship with the Joker stayed the identical. The truth is, the concept that the Joker is Quinn’s abuser was drilled residence throughout the recreation’s dialogue by none apart from the Joker himself. Within the “Joker’s Party” lower scene, the villain tells Batman that “slapping around Harley” is his interest.
The Joker has tried to kill Harley Quinn on a number of events
The Joker usually will get shockingly bodily with Harley Quinn within the comics (he is executed every part from pistol-whipping her to kicking her within the face), however occasionally, he goes one step additional and really tries to homicide her. For instance, Quinn’s first look within the firm’s mainstream comedian ebook continuity occurred throughout Batman occasion No Man’s Land. Within the 1999 one-shot Batman: Harley Quinn (written by the character’s co-creator, Paul Dini), the Joker tries to off his girlfriend utilizing a rocket, not as a result of she’s too overbearing, however as a result of he is changing into too hooked up to her for his liking. “I hate having those feelings,” he tells her. “They’re upsetting, confusing and worse, distracting me from getting my share of Gotham.”
The Joker has tried to kill Harley Quinn on quite a few events since then and in a wide range of methods. He stood on her fingers as she dangled from the ledge of a skyscraper in a single flashback scene from Peter Calloway and Andres Guinaldo’s Gotham Metropolis Sirens #21, laughing his manic snicker as Quinn held on for expensive life. He shot his lover within the abdomen with a gun he’d hid in a bouquet of flowers at one stage, calling it a “wonderful start” to his day, and he is been identified to hide dynamite in bunches of flowers, too. Romance may not be useless, however Harley Quinn in all probability needs to be.
Warner Bros. tried to make their relationship extra loving
David Ayer’s Suicide Squad was a extremely divisive film, pulling in simply shy of $750 million on the worldwide field workplace even supposing the overwhelming majority of critics trashed it. If there was one factor that everybody may agree on, it was that Margot Robbie stole the present as Harley Quinn. Fears that the character was going to change into a punching bag for Jared Leto’s Joker turned out to be unfounded — though it took a final minute change of coronary heart from the studio. It appears as if Warner Bros. received sensible to a attainable backlash and determined to make the Joker’s relationship along with his girlfriend rather less abusive.
In accordance with Jared Leto, Warner Bros. lower sufficient Joker scenes out of Suicide Squad for a separate Joker film. The extent of the cuts was revealed when a listing of deleted scenes discovered its means onto the web (by way of SlashFilm), and the rationale for his or her axing additionally grew to become abundantly clear — they had been means too violent. In a single unused shot, the Joker backhands Quinn throughout the face (footage of this slap being filmed was leaked on-line nicely earlier than Suicide Squad hit cineplexes), and the loopy couple’s huge helicopter rescue scene was reportedly re-shot. Within the last lower, Quinn falls from the chopper after it will get hit, however experiences counsel that the Joker tossed Quinn out of the shifting helicopter throughout a heated argument within the unique lower.
They’ve a daughter named Lucy
If one factor’s for sure in regards to the Joker, it is that he isn’t father materials. Even Harley Quinn has sufficient smarts to acknowledge this, which is why she went into hiding after falling pregnant along with his youngster. Lucy Quinzel was launched within the Injustice video video games and featured within the tie-in prequel comics, which happen outdoors of DC’s essential continuity. They think about a world during which Batman leads an insurgency towards a regime headed by Superman, who grew to become a tyrant after the Joker tricked him into murdering Lois Lane.
In 2014’s Injustice: Gods Amongst Us: 12 months Two #13, Harley Quinn opens up about Lucy after a scrap with Black Canary. Quinn stops combating when she sees her opponent vomit mid-battle and realizes that she’s pregnant. The 2 have interaction in a heart-to-heart dialog, and Quinn reveals that she has a four-year-old daughter who’s been dwelling together with her sister. “Mistah J didn’t know about her,” Quinn tells her shocked adversary. “I knew that would not … that he would not … his work was too essential. He could not have a daughter.” She went away for a yr to offer beginning, and when she returned to the Joker’s aspect, he did not even acknowledge that she’d been gone.
Quinn claims in her Injustice 2 recreation ending (spoilers, she joins the Justice League) that she’s blissful being “crazy Aunt Harleen” to Lucy, however she’s finally compelled to inform her daughter the reality anyway once they’re each kidnapped within the Injustice 2 comics.
Seeing different individuals
Most variations of Harley Quinn are dangerously obsessive about their respective variations of the Joker, however the Cupid of Crime has really been concerned with plenty of different characters in her comparatively brief historical past. Quinn had a factor going together with her Suicide Squad teammate Deadshot at one stage, one thing that was hinted at within the live-action film. Issues received tremendous bizarre between the 2 in Suicide Squad Vol. four #7 when Quinn tied the sharpshooter to a chair and draped Joker’s precise face (which he eliminated himself, as a result of, Joker) over Deadshot’s face, making for some fairly darkish roleplay.
Quinn’s relationship with Poison Ivy is much more uplifting. Followers began questioning if there could be some romantic emotions between them means again within the 1990s, when Quinn was first launched. Ivy was at all times crucial of Quinn’s poisonous relationship with the Joker in Batman: The Animated Sequence, and within the years that adopted, their very own relationship blossomed. DC confirmed that they had been “girlfriends without the jealousy of monogamy” in a 2015 tweet, and in 2017’s Harley Quinn #25, they shared their first essential universe kiss.
The truth is, 2017 was a reasonably busy yr for Quinn when it comes to her love life. She kissed the Inexperienced Lantern and Lobo within the Harley’s Little Black E-book collection, and the animated model of the character climbed into mattress with Bat-family member Nightwing, a lot to the Darkish Knight’s disapproval. Their steamy scene within the animated function movie Batman and Harley Quinn left many followers in shock.
Harley Quinn lastly received her real love story
Would Harley Quinn have the ability to have a traditional relationship with the Joker if he wasn’t utterly deranged? That query was answered in DC Black Label restricted collection Batman: White Knight, during which she received the love story she at all times needed together with her Puddin’. Starting in 2017, author/artist Sean Murphy’s eight-issue comedian includes a sane model of the Joker, cured by a miracle drug. His actual identify, it seems, is Jack Napier, and he is hellbent on redemption. “I love Gotham, and it’s time I paid her back for the debt owed by the Joker,” Napier declares within the first difficulty. “The city deserved better than you, better than the Joker, and better than the Dark Knight. So I’m going to be her White Knight.”
It is not simply Gotham’s forgiveness that he is after, nonetheless. The repentant villain additionally desires to make amends along with his former lover, and he will get down on one knee to show it. “I want to give you the version of me you always wanted,” he tells a shocked Quinn … who is not the actual Harley. It seems the Joker changed the unique Quinn after she left him, and he forgot all about it. Faux Harley freaks out on the marriage proposal and assaults Napier, however the precise Harley (wearing her traditional red-and-black get-up) reveals up and rescues him, kicking her doppelganger within the head for good measure. Romantic, proper?
Quinn needed to cover her being pregnant from the Joker, once more
Harley Quinn stored the truth that she’d given beginning to the Joker’s youngster quiet within the Injustice comics, and she or he did the very same factor in a latest sequel to Batman: White Knight. The primary difficulty of follow-up collection Batman: Curse of The White Knight dropped in July 2019, and on the time of this writing in 2020, it already has simply as many WTF moments as its predecessor.
DC can get away with just about something utilizing the Black Label imprint, however even on this world, Harley Quinn and the Joker cannot have their fortunately ever after. Jack Napier has reverted to his Joker persona by the start of Batman: Curse of The White Knight, although Harley Quinn continues to be Harleen Quinzel. Along with her sanity intact, she leaves the resurgent Joker. When she’s later sought out by Batman for some recommendation on find out how to foil the Joker’s newest plot, the World’s Best Detective discovers why she’s been utterly out of the image — she’s carrying Napier’s youngster.
In Batman: Curse of The White Knight #three, Quinzel provides in to Batman and agrees to interrogate a captured Joker alongside him, on the situation that he assist her put up a crib first. The Darkish Knight hoped that seeing a pregnant Quinzel could be sufficient to carry Jack Napier again to the floor, however he was flawed. The unlikely duo handle to achieve Napier very briefly within the fifth difficulty.
The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
The primary trailer for Birds of Prey: and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn drove residence the concept that Harley Quinn is completed with the Joker. The title instructed as a lot, however seeing Margot Robbie throw daggers at a crude drawing of Mistah J made that additional clear. It appears as if there have been plans to point out their break-up on display screen at one stage (leaked set pictures confirmed the villain being kicked to the curb throughout the filming of 1 scene that presumably would’ve been firstly of the film), however Robbie has since confirmed that Jared Leto’s Joker will not even cameo.
When she sat down for an interview with Empire journal in December 2019, the Australian A-lister revealed that Quinn shall be free to be who she desires to be in her second film look, however independence would not come simple to her. In accordance with Robbie, Quinn is “a bit more Courtney Love than Debbie Harry” in Birds of Prey. “She’s trying to own it,” Robbie mentioned. “That felt like a real way to deal with a break-up. It’s not clean and easy to be a strong woman.” Does that imply Quinn is not absolutely over the Joker? Properly, as Robbie put it, “She says, ‘I’m single, I don’t need him, f*** that guy.’ But if the Joker were to text her, ‘You up?’ she’d run. She’d fall to pieces.” It’d take a couple of extra motion pictures to get all that Puddin’ out of her system.
