The truth about Harley Quinn and Joker’s relationship

For the longest time, Superman and Lois Lane stood head and shoulders above the remainder as DC’s most well-known couple, however that is arguably now not the case. Clark Kent has been romancing his Every day Planet colleague for greater than 80 years now, however over the previous few a long time, a brand new energy paring has emerged.

Harley Quinn’s relationship with the Joker is a comparatively new one. She’s solely been round for the reason that ’90s, however she’s made a huge effect in her comparatively brief historical past. Chatting with Vulture, DC Comics writer Jim Lee known as Harley Quinn the “fourth pillar” of the corporate’s publishing line (Superman, Batman and Marvel Girl being the opposite three), making her extra essential to them than the Clown Prince of Crime himself. The character has at all times been outlined by her unhealthy attachment to the Joker, nonetheless, and for some, that is an enormous drawback.

When information broke that Margot Robbie was going to be portraying a live-action model of Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, professionals expressed concern. Dr. Wind Goodfriend, principal researcher for the Institute for the Prevention of Relationship Violence at Buena Vista College, advised MTV that present and former victims might be “re-traumatized” by the Joker’s abusive conduct … however Quinn has really had it a lot, a lot worse within the comics. The Joker is commonly violent in the direction of poor Harley, however she’s change into a lot greater than his sufferer through the years. Let’s check out their colourful and very sophisticated relationship.